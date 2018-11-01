© Inission

Swedish EMS expands in Norway via acqusition

Inission is now establishing itself on the Norwegian market by acquiring Simpro Holding AS, one of the biggest EMS providers in the country.

Simpro is located in Trondheim, and the board of the Swedish company believes that an enhanced cooperation across national borders is beneficial to all parties.



Geographic proximity to customers is an important part of Inission's strategy and today Inission has several Norwegian customers; it is therefore logical that an establishment takes place on the Norwegian market. A greater Nordic cooperation can create major benefits for several of Inissions and Simpro's customers. Through the acquisition, Simpro's customers will now have access to a whole new dimension of production capacity, skills and greater flexibility. The offer also includes Inission's highly factory in Estonia.



“This is an important milestone in Inission's development, and it is inspiring to get into the Norwegian market through such a good acquisition. Simpro is a well-managed company and we have had an excellent cooperation with the company prior to the acquisition. I am therefore convinced that this will lead to great development opportunities for all involved,” says Fredrik Berghel Inission CEO, in a press release.



“We share a lot of Inission's values and strategies and look forward to become a part of a larger group that can help lift Simpro. While we can benefit greatly, we also see areas where we can help lift Inission,” adds Erik Dragset CEO Simpro.



The purchase price for the acquisition of Simpro amounts to NOK 40.9 million (EUR 4.3 million) with a goodwill of approximately NOK 6,8 million (EUR 715’000).