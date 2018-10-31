© Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension partners with Productivity Inc.

Nano Dimension says it has signed a new reseller agreement with Productivity Inc., and thus expanding the company’s North American channel partner ecosystem.

Productivity Inc. will promote Nano Dimension’s DragonFly Pro additive manufacturing platform for printed electronics in the Upper Midwest region, while its related company, MMT, will cover the Rocky Mountain region.



As part of the reseller agreement, Productivity will purchase the DragonFly Pro 3D printer and make the technology available to its large customer base.



“Nano Dimension continues to meet its milestones, which include expanding our global presence. The addition of these well respected, quality resellers gives us partner coverage in all U.S. regions, enabling us to better service local demand. It also provides more opportunities for product developers and electrical engineers to exploit the advantages of multi-material additive manufacturing for prototyping and short run manufacturing,” says Simon Fried, President of Nano Dimension USA Inc., in a press release