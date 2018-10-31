© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

Third-quarter European semiconductor sales up 8.8 % YoY

European semiconductor sales amounted to USD 10.705 billion in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 8.8% from the USD 9.84 billion registered in the third quarter of 2017, the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) reports.

Monthly developments show that the European semiconductor market accounted for USD 3.568 billion in September 2018, up 1.2% compared to August. On a YTD basis, semiconductor sales increased by 15.3% versus the same period in the year 2017. All figures represent a three-month rolling average.



Looking at sales in September compared to August by product segment, the memory category experienced the highest growth of 4.6%. Sales of logic devices, optoelectronics and discretes also contributed strongly to the September growth, with 2.8%, 1.7%, and 0.4% increases respectively. Looking at worldwide sales of application-specific chips, devices designed for IC card, automotive, and communication applications performed particularly well.



On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales were USD 40.905 billion in September 2018, up 2.0% from August, up 13.8% versus the same month in 2017. Sales in total third quarter were up 4.1% versus the previous quarter.



In September, exchange rate effects were noticeable when comparing market growth in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were EUR 3.070 billion in September 2018, up 1.2% versus the previous month, and plus 10.0% versus the same month a year ago. Total third quarter sales amounted to EUR 9.209 billion, down 0.2% versus the previous quarter.