© KUKA

KUKA to deliver production system to U.S. automotive manufacturer

Robotics manufacturer, KUKA, says it has received a major systems engineering contract from an unnamed U.S. automotive manufacturer. The order volume lies in the high double-digit million euro range and was booked in the third quarter of 2018.

KUKA has been tasked to equip the automotive plant with a new production system. This contract is for the design and installation of a highly flexible manufacturing system to produce body components for a mid-size vehicle in the sport utility car segment. At the customer’s plant, automated joining processes are to be integrated for production of the engine compartment, underbody and upper/lower marriage of the vehicle. The start of production is scheduled for 2020.



“We are very proud of the new contract, which underscores the many years of close cooperation with our customer. At the same time, this contract highlights our expertise in the automotive sector - one of our most important growth markets,” says Dr. Till Reuter, CEO of KUKA AG, in a press release.