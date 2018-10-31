© Harman

Harman strengthens presence in Israel with new HQ

Samsung subsidiary, Harman International, is strengthening its presence in Israel with the opening of a new facility.

Harman has opened a new, 46’000 square feet facility, located in Hod Hasharon, which will now serve as the headquarters for Harman in Israel. This three-storey building will feature an advanced Smart Car Lab, where teams can research, test and validate the company’s cybersecurity, over-the-air software updates technologies, and automotive cloud solutions, in real-life conditions.



The company’s existing Research & Development (R&D) centres, currently based in Kfar Saba, Hod Hasharon and Ramat Gan will now be consolidated under the new center at Hod Hasharon, a press release reads.



“We are now preparing for the next phase of growth – connected vehicles and automated driving, and the entrepreneurial spirit and innovations taking place in Israel play an instrumental part in this strategy,” said Harman President and CEO, Dinesh C. Paliwal, during the inauguration.



The company says it is increasing its innovation capabilities globally, including expanding its workforce in Israel.



According to Oren Betzaleli, Country Manager – Harman Israel, and Senior Vice President, Software Platforms, Harman Connected Services, the growth rate of the company's operations in Israel is fast and the immediate implication is the constant hiring of new employees.



"We are continuously searching for the highest quality professionals in the field, and it was important to us that all of Harman employees work in one location, as they are collaborating to develop products and solutions that contribute to the future of the automotive industry,” said Mr. Betzaleli, in the release.