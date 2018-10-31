© Harman Electronics Production | October 31, 2018
Harman strengthens presence in Israel with new HQ
Samsung subsidiary, Harman International, is strengthening its presence in Israel with the opening of a new facility.
Harman has opened a new, 46’000 square feet facility, located in Hod Hasharon, which will now serve as the headquarters for Harman in Israel. This three-storey building will feature an advanced Smart Car Lab, where teams can research, test and validate the company’s cybersecurity, over-the-air software updates technologies, and automotive cloud solutions, in real-life conditions.
The company’s existing Research & Development (R&D) centres, currently based in Kfar Saba, Hod Hasharon and Ramat Gan will now be consolidated under the new center at Hod Hasharon, a press release reads.
“We are now preparing for the next phase of growth – connected vehicles and automated driving, and the entrepreneurial spirit and innovations taking place in Israel play an instrumental part in this strategy,” said Harman President and CEO, Dinesh C. Paliwal, during the inauguration.
The company says it is increasing its innovation capabilities globally, including expanding its workforce in Israel.
According to Oren Betzaleli, Country Manager – Harman Israel, and Senior Vice President, Software Platforms, Harman Connected Services, the growth rate of the company's operations in Israel is fast and the immediate implication is the constant hiring of new employees.
"We are continuously searching for the highest quality professionals in the field, and it was important to us that all of Harman employees work in one location, as they are collaborating to develop products and solutions that contribute to the future of the automotive industry,” said Mr. Betzaleli, in the release.
The company’s existing Research & Development (R&D) centres, currently based in Kfar Saba, Hod Hasharon and Ramat Gan will now be consolidated under the new center at Hod Hasharon, a press release reads.
“We are now preparing for the next phase of growth – connected vehicles and automated driving, and the entrepreneurial spirit and innovations taking place in Israel play an instrumental part in this strategy,” said Harman President and CEO, Dinesh C. Paliwal, during the inauguration.
The company says it is increasing its innovation capabilities globally, including expanding its workforce in Israel.
According to Oren Betzaleli, Country Manager – Harman Israel, and Senior Vice President, Software Platforms, Harman Connected Services, the growth rate of the company's operations in Israel is fast and the immediate implication is the constant hiring of new employees.
"We are continuously searching for the highest quality professionals in the field, and it was important to us that all of Harman employees work in one location, as they are collaborating to develop products and solutions that contribute to the future of the automotive industry,” said Mr. Betzaleli, in the release.
Nano Dimension partners with Productivity Inc. Nano Dimension says it has signed a new reseller agreement with Productivity...
GPV acquires Swiss CCS Group Danish EMS provider GPV, says that it is acquiring the Swiss-based EMS company CCS. The transaction will lift GPV’s revenue by EUR 190 million to about EUR 350 million and place the company among the largest EMS companies in...
Third-quarter European semiconductor sales up 8.8 % YoY European semiconductor sales amounted to USD 10.705 billion in the third quarter of 2018, an...
KUKA to deliver production system to U.S. automotive manufacturer Robotics manufacturer, KUKA, says it has received a major systems engineering contract...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosSuppression for every Frequency Range – innovative Common Mode Chokes from Würth Elektronik eiSos The WE-CMB family has offspring: WE-CMBNC with nanocrystalline core material excels with its broadband attenuation characteristics and higher operating temperatures.
Harman strengthens presence in Israel with new HQ Samsung subsidiary, Harman International, is strengthening its presence in Israel with the...
Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions names new CFO Defense and aerospace electronics manufacturer, Cobham Advanced Electronic...
Gacell enter into a distribution agreement with CTEK Danish battery company Gacell A/S, and Swedish charger producer CTEK announces that...
North American PCB sales growth continues while orders falter Year-over-year growth continued for industry sales and orders. The book-to-bill ratio for...
Cirtronics expands capacity with fifth Speedprint screen printer New Hampshire-based electronics manufacturer, Cirtronics, says it has received...
OnRobot launches its US headquarters The company, which offers end-of-arm tooling for collaborative robots, has opened...
Cosel opens new Japanese R&D Innovation centre Cosel Co, Ltd) has officially opened its new R&D and innovation center in Toyama...
Fujitsu to lay off around 1'800 in Germany The only remaining computer manufacturing facility in Europe will vanish: The Japanese...
Neways books higher turnover in third quarter Neways Electronics International N.V. reported on net turnover of EUR 126.0 million in Q3-18...
Elmatica with a 20% revenue increase in Q3 Printed Circuit Broker Elmatica report a 20% revenue increase in Q3 compared with 2017.
Changes in Aspocomp's management team The Finnish PCB manufacturer says it has appointed a new Deputy CEO and at the same...
Jabil opens global business centre in Penang EMS provider Jabil has officially opened its Global Business Center (GBC) in Penang’s...
Volvo Cars invests in electric car charging company FreeWire Volvo Cars says that it has acquired a stake in electric car charging company FreeWire...
September semiconductor sales up 13.8% year-to-year Q3 sales are highest on record, 4.1 % more than the previous quarter, 13.8 % higher than Q3...
ABB to build robotics factory in Shanghai ABB says it is making a new, major, USD 150 million investment in Shanghai, China...
EMS .Ltd – three times bigger, four times faster Just before the summer Berkshire based Electronic Manufacturing Solutions Ltd...
Mike McNamara to step down as CEO of Flex Flex announces that Michael M. McNamara, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, has...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news