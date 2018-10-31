© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions names new CFO

Defense and aerospace electronics manufacturer, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES), has appointed Mark Santamaria as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to the sector.

As CFO, Mark will be responsible for all financial aspects of the company, including the contracts, compliance, and legal organisation. He will be a Cobham AES Holdings Inc. board member, and will play an integral role in ensuring continued compliance with the special security agreement (SSA) in place with the U.S. Federal Government, the company states in a press release.



“Mark’s extensive financial experience, spanning over 30 years within the defense industry, and strong leadership will play a critical role to the CAES organization. He is the ideal choice in driving CAES’ future growth and fulfilling our commitments to our customers and shareholders,” says, Jill Kale, President of Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions.



Mark was previously the CFO at Mission Essential, a U.S. defense contractor primarily serving intelligence and military clients. He also assumed the role of CFO at AM General LLC, and The SI Organisation. Additionally, Mark enjoyed a 24 year career at Lockheed Martin in various positions with increasing responsibilities.