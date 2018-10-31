© scanrail dreamstime.com

Gacell enter into a distribution agreement with CTEK

Danish battery company Gacell A/S, and Swedish charger producer CTEK announces that the companies have entered into a strategic cooperation.

Gacell has already for a number of years cooperated with the charger manufacturer, and moving forward both companies feel that the time is right for the next step. Back in August of 2018, the cooperation expanded to also include charging products for the industrial segment.



“We have chosen to work with Gacell as our strategic partner for distribution and consulting in the field of chargers for the professional industry,” says Henrik Aagaard Hjuler, Nordic Sales Manager for CTEK's Professional Products, in a press release.



CTEK, is a Swedish manufacturer of chargers, back in 2017 the company sold over 1. million. Chargers – and that positive trend is looking to continue. Focus on industry is big, recently through the acquisition of the Swedish electric car charging producer, ChargeStorm.



“We are sincerely pleased that the cooperation we have had with CTEK for a number of years now has been further expanded. CTEK is an innovative manufacturer of quality chargers that focuses heavily on developing and producing chargers to suit almost all customer needs,” adds Michael Larsen, Director of Gacell.