© evertiq PCB | October 29, 2018
Changes in Aspocomp's management team
The Finnish PCB manufacturer says it has appointed a new Deputy CEO and at the same time its Vice President, Sales has announced that he's leaving the company.
Antti Ojala, Vice President, Business Development and a member of the Management Team, has been appointed Deputy CEO as of October 29, 2018. Antti Ojala joined Aspocomp in 2003 and has held various positions in the company. Mr. Ojala has headed up business development and served as a member of the Management Team since 2013.
Aspocomp’s Vice President, Sales, Tero Päärni has announced that he will leave the company. His new employer is not engaged in the PCB business. He will continue to serve in his position until the end of November. Tero Päärni has worked for Aspocomp Group in various positions from 2002 to 2007 and has served as Vice President, Sales and a member of the Management Team since 2011.
“Tero has played a significant role in expanding the company’s customer base. I would like to thank Tero for his strong contribution in the past years and wish him great success in his new position,” says Mikko Montonen, Aspocomp’s President and CEO, in a press release.
Aspocomp will immediately initiate the process of recruiting a new sales director for the company. During the recruitment process, CEO Mikko Montonen will be responsible for the sales organisation.
“Aspocomp is a growing and successful company in an interesting field, so we have reason to believe that we will find an excellent Sales Director within or outside the company, either from Finland or elsewhere in Europe,” adds Mr. Montonen.
