Jabil opens global business centre in Penang

EMS provider Jabil has officially opened its Global Business Center (GBC) in Penang’s GBS@Mayang, after relocating from Bayan Lepas Industrial Park earlier this year.

The Jabil GBC started with just 200 employees and has since made a home in Penang employing 950 professionals. Jabil will occupy two floors measuring 72'700+ square feet, with the capacity to accommodate an additional 1'100 people as needed.



“We are proud of Jabil’s journey in Penang. This new space brings our shared services team under one roof, while fostering better employee interaction, collaboration and innovation. We continue to invest in technology to drive solutions for our internal and external customers. Furthermore, our new office will provide better infrastructure and accessibility with its centralized location within the Bayan Baru district,” says Gary Cantrell, Jabil’s senior vice president and CIO, in a press release.



Shared services will be driven by new technologies such as predictive analytics and big data to enable faster and more accurate decision support. And, Penang’s skilled workforce and conducive ecosystem will allow Jabil to scale over time.