Electronics Production | October 29, 2018
Homeland Manufacturing Services expands and adds new jobs
Pennsylvania Governor, Tom Wolf, announces that veteran-owned electronics manufacturer, Homeland Manufacturing Services, Inc., will expand and establish a new facility in Benner Township, Centre County, supporting the creation and retention of 30 jobs in the area.
“Any time we can support Pennsylvania veterans in their business enterprises, it’s great news – but especially so when it means the business is creating good, reliable jobs in the manufacturing sector,” Governor Wolf says in a press release. “Homeland has been growing in Centre County since 2011, and I applaud its decision to continue its growth right here in Pennsylvania.”
Homeland requires more production capacity to grow, and will for that reason establish a new facility in Benner Township with an initial 12’500 square feet of space. The company will invest at least USD 1.96 million in this venture, which is expected to create 10 new full-time jobs and retain a further 20 jobs over the next three years.
The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for a USD 13’500 grant through the WEDnet program to assist with job training costs, and was also approved for a USD 2.65 million low-interest loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) earlier this month.
“As one of the fastest-growing veteran-owned private manufacturers in the U.S., we’re proud to expand right here in Centre County where we’ve been since the start,” John Bonislawski, president and CEO of Homeland, says in the release. “We appreciate the support of the Governor’s Action Team in making this expansion a reality.”
Homeland requires more production capacity to grow, and will for that reason establish a new facility in Benner Township with an initial 12’500 square feet of space. The company will invest at least USD 1.96 million in this venture, which is expected to create 10 new full-time jobs and retain a further 20 jobs over the next three years.
The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for a USD 13’500 grant through the WEDnet program to assist with job training costs, and was also approved for a USD 2.65 million low-interest loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) earlier this month.
“As one of the fastest-growing veteran-owned private manufacturers in the U.S., we’re proud to expand right here in Centre County where we’ve been since the start,” John Bonislawski, president and CEO of Homeland, says in the release. “We appreciate the support of the Governor’s Action Team in making this expansion a reality.”
OnRobot launches its US headquarters The company, which offers end-of-arm tooling for collaborative robots, has opened...
Cosel opens new Japanese R&D Innovation centre Cosel Co, Ltd) has officially opened its new R&D and innovation center in Toyama...
Fujitsu to lay off around 1'800 in Germany The only remaining computer manufacturing facility in Europe will vanish: The Japanese...
Neways books higher turnover in third quarter Neways Electronics International N.V. reported on net turnover of EUR 126.0 million in Q3-18...
Elmatica with a 20% revenue increase in Q3 Printed Circuit Broker Elmatica report a 20% revenue increase in Q3 compared with 2017.
Changes in Aspocomp's management team The Finnish PCB manufacturer says it has appointed a new Deputy CEO and at the same...
Jabil opens global business centre in Penang EMS provider Jabil has officially opened its Global Business Center (GBC) in Penang’s...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosSuppression for every Frequency Range – innovative Common Mode Chokes from Würth Elektronik eiSos The WE-CMB family has offspring: WE-CMBNC with nanocrystalline core material excels with its broadband attenuation characteristics and higher operating temperatures.
Volvo Cars invests in electric car charging company FreeWire Volvo Cars says that it has acquired a stake in electric car charging company FreeWire...
September semiconductor sales up 13.8% year-to-year Q3 sales are highest on record, 4.1 % more than the previous quarter, 13.8 % higher than Q3...
ABB to build robotics factory in Shanghai ABB says it is making a new, major, USD 150 million investment in Shanghai, China...
EMS .Ltd – three times bigger, four times faster Just before the summer Berkshire based Electronic Manufacturing Solutions Ltd...
Mike McNamara to step down as CEO of Flex Flex announces that Michael M. McNamara, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, has...
Sionics gains medical accreditation UK-based contract electronics manufacturer, Sionics Ltd, announces that it has recently...
Uniti to set up EV production site in the UK Uniti Sweden plans to establish an electric vehicle “pilot production plant” at...
Kitron selected as main supplier of electronics for CROWS Kitron has signed a long-term manufacturing agreement expected to generate revenues...
Flex and Nike terminate business relationship Flex and Nike has mutually agreed to wind-down the footwear manufacturing...
AMG expands spent catalyst processing capacity AMG Vanadium has completed a feasibility study to replicate its existing Cambridge, Ohio...
Mynaric signs first satellite constellation MoU Mynaric has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with an undisclosed company...
EDA industry revenue increase for Q2/2018 The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 8.2 percent...
OHB tech connecting France to German radar reconnaissance system OHB System AG signed a contract with the German Federal Office for Equipment...
Garmin opens its Olathe campus expansion Garmin has opened the doors to its new 750’000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution...
Most ReadLoad more news