Homeland Manufacturing Services expands and adds new jobs

Pennsylvania Governor, Tom Wolf, announces that veteran-owned electronics manufacturer, Homeland Manufacturing Services, Inc., will expand and establish a new facility in Benner Township, Centre County, supporting the creation and retention of 30 jobs in the area.

“Any time we can support Pennsylvania veterans in their business enterprises, it’s great news – but especially so when it means the business is creating good, reliable jobs in the manufacturing sector,” Governor Wolf says in a press release. “Homeland has been growing in Centre County since 2011, and I applaud its decision to continue its growth right here in Pennsylvania.”



Homeland requires more production capacity to grow, and will for that reason establish a new facility in Benner Township with an initial 12’500 square feet of space. The company will invest at least USD 1.96 million in this venture, which is expected to create 10 new full-time jobs and retain a further 20 jobs over the next three years.



The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for a USD 13’500 grant through the WEDnet program to assist with job training costs, and was also approved for a USD 2.65 million low-interest loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) earlier this month.



“As one of the fastest-growing veteran-owned private manufacturers in the U.S., we’re proud to expand right here in Centre County where we’ve been since the start,” John Bonislawski, president and CEO of Homeland, says in the release. “We appreciate the support of the Governor’s Action Team in making this expansion a reality.”