Mike McNamara to step down as CEO of Flex

Flex announces that Michael M. McNamara, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, has decided to retire as CEO, effective December 31, 2018.

The Board has engaged Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. to conduct a search for a new CEO and will be considering both internal and external candidates. Chairman of the Board, Michael D. Capellas, will assist the Flex’s management with the CEO transition.



“After 24 years at Flex and having had the privilege of serving the past 12 years as CEO, I believe now is the time for me to step back and allow new leadership to continue improving on what we have built,” says Mike McNamara, in a press release.



“On behalf of the Board, the management team and our 200,000 Flex employees around the world, I would like to thank Mike for his dedication and leadership at Flex over the past 24 years,” adds Michael Capellas.