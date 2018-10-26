© Uniti Electronics Production | October 26, 2018
Uniti to set up EV production site in the UK
Uniti Sweden plans to establish an electric vehicle “pilot production plant” at Silverstone Park, the home of the British Grand Prix.
The facility will be used to produce the Uniti One electric car, while serving as a blueprint for globally licensed “digital” assembly plants throughout the world. The Swedish company anticipates this Industry 4.0 pilot facility to be operational by 2020.
“The UK’s approach to vehicle production, with its focus on light-weighting and innovation in advanced materials, is an ideal model for electric car production globally,” says Uniti CEO, Lewis Horne, in a press release. “It’s no secret that some of the world’s best vehicle engineers are clustered around Silverstone. When coupled with a government receptive to our ambition and goals, we couldn’t find a better home to establish our pilot production facility.”
Uniti has been working with MEPC at Silverstone Park to develop a vision for the pilot plant, with further details to be announced soon. This is the first of several planned initiatives for Uniti to establish itself in the United Kingdom, working towards a goal of becoming a major player in the UK’s EV market over the next few years.
To date, the Swedish carmaker has already engaged a team of engineers at an R&D centre in Northamptonshire while fostering partnerships with local companies. The company is also setting up an office in London to ensure capital is raised for UK operations on a timescale meaningful to their plans, the release continues..
Uniti plans to unveil its production models in late 2019 and deliver vehicles to pre-order customers throughout northern Europe shortly thereafter.
“The UK’s approach to vehicle production, with its focus on light-weighting and innovation in advanced materials, is an ideal model for electric car production globally,” says Uniti CEO, Lewis Horne, in a press release. “It’s no secret that some of the world’s best vehicle engineers are clustered around Silverstone. When coupled with a government receptive to our ambition and goals, we couldn’t find a better home to establish our pilot production facility.”
Uniti has been working with MEPC at Silverstone Park to develop a vision for the pilot plant, with further details to be announced soon. This is the first of several planned initiatives for Uniti to establish itself in the United Kingdom, working towards a goal of becoming a major player in the UK’s EV market over the next few years.
To date, the Swedish carmaker has already engaged a team of engineers at an R&D centre in Northamptonshire while fostering partnerships with local companies. The company is also setting up an office in London to ensure capital is raised for UK operations on a timescale meaningful to their plans, the release continues..
Uniti plans to unveil its production models in late 2019 and deliver vehicles to pre-order customers throughout northern Europe shortly thereafter.
EMS .Ltd – three times bigger, four times faster Just before the summer Berkshire based Electronic Manufacturing Solutions Ltd...
Mike McNamara to step down as CEO of Flex Flex announces that Michael M. McNamara, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, has...
Sionics gains medical accreditation UK-based contract electronics manufacturer, Sionics Ltd, announces that it has recently...
Uniti to set up EV production site in the UK Uniti Sweden plans to establish an electric vehicle “pilot production plant” at...
Kitron selected as main supplier of electronics for CROWS Kitron has signed a long-term manufacturing agreement expected to generate revenues...
Flex and Nike terminate business relationship Flex and Nike has mutually agreed to wind-down the footwear manufacturing...
AMG expands spent catalyst processing capacity AMG Vanadium has completed a feasibility study to replicate its existing Cambridge, Ohio...
Mynaric signs first satellite constellation MoU Mynaric has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with an undisclosed company...
Sponsored content by KontronKontron introduces COMe-cVR6 (E2) Module with new AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1000 Processor Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computer Technology (ECT), introduces its new COMe-cVR6 (E2) Module in the COM Express® Compact Type 6 form factor. It is based on the new AMD Ryzen™ Embedded...
EDA industry revenue increase for Q2/2018 The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 8.2 percent...
OHB tech connecting France to German radar reconnaissance system OHB System AG signed a contract with the German Federal Office for Equipment...
Garmin opens its Olathe campus expansion Garmin has opened the doors to its new 750’000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution...
Dyson's EV manufacturing plant to be up and running in 2020 A little over a year ago, more precisely September 2017, the world was told that British...
Kongsberg Automotive opens its newest Polish facility The Norwegian automotive component supplier has officially opened the doors to its new...
Nokia is planning layoffs in a bid to reduce costs The Finnish communications company plans to accelerate progress in its strategic growth...
Jabil president to retire after almost 30-year long career Jabil President William E. Peters has elected to retire effective December 31, 2018, following a...
Swedish EMS provider doubles production area in Russia Swedish elctronics manufacturer, Orbit One, says that it has reopened its newly...
Mycronic sees its net sales soar 123% during its third quarter “Mycronic delivered a strong third quarter, while we see stable market development within the segments where we operate. We are demonstrating robust growth, we are improving our margins, and we have a healthy order intake...
Flex & Novo Nordisk to develop digital health solutions Flex has entered into a partnership with Novo Nordisk to develop digital health solutions...
Amphenol Borisch expands in Michigan – adds new jobs Amphenol Borisch Technologies (ABT) is investing USD 3.7 million to expand its operations...
North American semi equipment industry posts September 2018 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $2.09 billion...
AT&S ups its guidance for the financial year 2018/19 Based on the business development in the first quarter of the current year, the positive...
Nano Dimension continues North American expansion Nano Dimension has signed an agreement establishing GoEngineer as a new US-based...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news