© dr911 dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 26, 2018
Flex and Nike terminate business relationship
Flex and Nike has mutually agreed to wind-down the footwear manufacturing operations in Guadalajara by the end of the year.
"Regarding NIKE, we have worked hard with NIKE to make our footwear operation in Mexico technically and commercially successful. In recent weeks, however, it became clear that we are unable to reach a commercial and viable solution with NIKE and have mutually agreed to wind down our NIKE footwear manufacturing operation in Guadalajara by December 31, 2018. We are finalizing the terms and details of the wind-down and we are striving to retain many of our affected employees and to repurpose our facility", states Christopher E. Collier, CFO at Flex Ltd. in an analyst call.
In connection with the closing of the operation, the EMS-provider recognised USD 30 million of exit costs primarily related to its estimated impairment of fixed assets. Additional costs as the wind-down is completed may be incurred.
"I would say that we are disappointed where we sit right now. I think as we step back, NIKE was extremely unique in differentiating and I think that it was an important feature that we went after and we are just being very thoughtful at this stage in terms of where we sit. And since we can't get to a commercial agreement where our shareholders can have a sustainable return, we decided to exit", Collier continues.
In connection with the closing of the operation, the EMS-provider recognised USD 30 million of exit costs primarily related to its estimated impairment of fixed assets. Additional costs as the wind-down is completed may be incurred.
"I would say that we are disappointed where we sit right now. I think as we step back, NIKE was extremely unique in differentiating and I think that it was an important feature that we went after and we are just being very thoughtful at this stage in terms of where we sit. And since we can't get to a commercial agreement where our shareholders can have a sustainable return, we decided to exit", Collier continues.
EMS .Ltd – three times bigger, four times faster Just before the summer Berkshire based Electronic Manufacturing Solutions Ltd...
Mike McNamara to step down as CEO of Flex Flex announces that Michael M. McNamara, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, has...
Sionics gains medical accreditation UK-based contract electronics manufacturer, Sionics Ltd, announces that it has recently...
Uniti to set up EV production site in the UK Uniti Sweden plans to establish an electric vehicle “pilot production plant” at...
Sponsored content by KontronKontron introduces COMe-cVR6 (E2) Module with new AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1000 Processor Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computer Technology (ECT), introduces its new COMe-cVR6 (E2) Module in the COM Express® Compact Type 6 form factor. It is based on the new AMD Ryzen™ Embedded...
Kitron selected as main supplier of electronics for CROWS Kitron has signed a long-term manufacturing agreement expected to generate revenues...
Flex and Nike terminate business relationship Flex and Nike has mutually agreed to wind-down the footwear manufacturing...
AMG expands spent catalyst processing capacity AMG Vanadium has completed a feasibility study to replicate its existing Cambridge, Ohio...
Mynaric signs first satellite constellation MoU Mynaric has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with an undisclosed company...
EDA industry revenue increase for Q2/2018 The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 8.2 percent...
OHB tech connecting France to German radar reconnaissance system OHB System AG signed a contract with the German Federal Office for Equipment...
Garmin opens its Olathe campus expansion Garmin has opened the doors to its new 750’000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution...
Dyson's EV manufacturing plant to be up and running in 2020 A little over a year ago, more precisely September 2017, the world was told that British...
Kongsberg Automotive opens its newest Polish facility The Norwegian automotive component supplier has officially opened the doors to its new...
Nokia is planning layoffs in a bid to reduce costs The Finnish communications company plans to accelerate progress in its strategic growth...
Jabil president to retire after almost 30-year long career Jabil President William E. Peters has elected to retire effective December 31, 2018, following a...
Swedish EMS provider doubles production area in Russia Swedish elctronics manufacturer, Orbit One, says that it has reopened its newly...
Mycronic sees its net sales soar 123% during its third quarter “Mycronic delivered a strong third quarter, while we see stable market development within the segments where we operate. We are demonstrating robust growth, we are improving our margins, and we have a healthy order intake...
Flex & Novo Nordisk to develop digital health solutions Flex has entered into a partnership with Novo Nordisk to develop digital health solutions...
Amphenol Borisch expands in Michigan – adds new jobs Amphenol Borisch Technologies (ABT) is investing USD 3.7 million to expand its operations...
North American semi equipment industry posts September 2018 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $2.09 billion...
AT&S ups its guidance for the financial year 2018/19 Based on the business development in the first quarter of the current year, the positive...
Nano Dimension continues North American expansion Nano Dimension has signed an agreement establishing GoEngineer as a new US-based...
Most ReadLoad more news