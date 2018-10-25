© Mynaric (illustration purposes only)

Mynaric signs first satellite constellation MoU

Mynaric has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with an undisclosed company building a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation.

Information that can be made public, according to a company statement, includes the planned first launch of several satellites equipped with Mynaric’s laser communication products in late 2019. The satellites will be part of a demonstration mission prior to rolling out the full constellation of an eventual several hundred satellites. The full constellation is expected to require upwards of 1,000 laser communication terminals. Mynaric is in close collaboration and holding intensive technical discussions with the satellite manufacturer at this moment.



“The announcement we are making today firmly establishes Mynaric as a key supplier for the emerging LEO constellations market. To be trusted by a satellite constellation builder to work on a key component of their constellation affirms our business strategy to cater for the LEO market as well as the airborne and ground segments. We are well on track to becoming the go-to supplier for laser communications for the entire aerospace industry", comments Dr Markus Knapek, founder and board member of Mynaric