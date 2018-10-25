© vinnstock dreamstime.com PCB | October 25, 2018
EDA industry revenue increase for Q2/2018
The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 8.2 percent for Q2/ 2018 to $2389.8 million, compared to $2209.2 million in Q2/2017.
The four-quarters moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four quarters, increased by 9.0 percent.
“The EDA industry continues to report growth in Q2, led by double digit increases in the CAE and Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module categories,” said Walden C. Rhines, board sponsor for the ESD Alliance MSS and President and CEO of Mentor, a Siemens Business. “All regions except Asia/Pacific also reported double digit
revenue increases.”
Companies that were tracked employed 41,706 professionals in Q2/2018, an increase of 9 percent compared to the 38,265 employed in Q2/2017, and up 1.4 percent compared to Q1 2018.
Revenue by Product Category
Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), generated revenue of $819.9 million in Q2 2018, which represents a 21.1 percent increase compared to Q2 2017. The four-quarters moving average for CAE increased 10.6 percent. IC Physical Design & Verification revenue was $466.9 million in Q2 2018, a 7.5 percent increase compared to Q2 2017. The four-quarters moving average increased 10.2 percent. Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM) revenue of $231.5 million for Q2 2018 represents an increase of 18.5 percent compared to Q2 2017. The four-quarters moving average for PCB & MCM increased 12.1 percent, the ESD Alliance continues in its quarterly report.
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue totalled $768.7 million in Q2 2018, a 3.1 percent decrease compared to Q2 2017, due in large part to revised accounting standards significantly impacting revenue recognition. The four-quarters moving average increased 6.7 percent. Services revenue was $103 million in Q2 2018, a decrease of 5.4 percent compared to Q2 2017. The fourquarters moving average increased 3.9 percent.
Revenue by Region
The Americas, EDA’s largest region, purchased $1097.7 million of EDA products and services in Q2 2018, an increase of 11.3 percent compared to Q2 2017. The four-quarters moving average for the Americas increased 11.4 percent. Revenue in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) increased 13 percent in Q2 2018 compared to Q3 2017 on revenues of $355.7 million. The EMEA four-quarters moving average increased 8.4 percent.
Second quarter 2018 revenue from Japan increased 13.2 percent to $245.4 million compared to Q2 2017. The four-quarters moving average for Japan increased 7 percent. The Asia/Pacific (APAC) region revenue increased to $691 million in Q2 2018, a decrease of 0.1 percent compared to the second quarter of 2017. This is in part due to the impact of revised accounting standards, significantly impacting revenue recognition. The four-quarters moving average increased 6.3 percent.
