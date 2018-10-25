© esa / ohb systems ag (nur zu Illustrationszwecken)

OHB tech connecting France to German radar reconnaissance system

OHB System AG signed a contract with the German Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Utilization of the Armed Forces for the development and manufacture of the French SARah Partner Ground Segment (F-SPGS) in Koblenz.

The F-SPGS is a ground segment will be connected to the German SARah radar satellite system. SARah will replace the German SAR-Lupe radar satellite system, also developed and operated by OHB. The F-SPGS provides France with access to radar images from the SARah system currently being implemented for Germany.



For the operation of the F-SPGS system, OHB may also be awarded two 5-year options that have already been negotiated. In return, Germany will have the option of placing image orders with the French CSO optical system via its own ground segment.