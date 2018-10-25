© Dyson_Singapore EV plant render

Dyson's EV manufacturing plant to be up and running in 2020

A little over a year ago, more precisely September 2017, the world was told that British technology company, Dyson, which is mostly know as a manufacturer of vacuum cleaners, had its eyes set on entering the automotive industry with its own electric vehicle. Well, there’s been some developments.

The British icon now confirms in a press release that its electric vehicle is on track for a 2021 launch. And in order to make this a reality, a 400 strong team is developing the vehicle on Dyson’s Campus at Hullavington Airfield, UK. But, that is not all, the company is setting up a purpose-built automotive manufacturing facility in Singapore which is due for completion in 2020.



Earlier this year Dyson announced it was in the process of investing GBP 200 million in new buildings and testing facilities at its campus at Hullavington Airfield, UK. It continues its GBP 2.5 billion investment in new technology globally.



Writing to Dyson staff, Jim Rowan, CEO of Dyson said; “Dyson’s growing automotive team is making excellent progress from the state-of-the-art hangars at Hullavington Airfield in Wiltshire where we are investing £200m. Clearly we now need to move quickly towards manufacturing and assembly.”



Rowan continues saying; “The decision of where to make our car is complex, based on supply chains, access to markets, and the availability of the expertise that will help us achieve our ambitions. I am delighted to let you know that the Dyson Board has now decided that our first automotive manufacturing facility will be in Singapore. We will begin construction in December and it will be completed in 2020, meeting our project timeline.”



Dyson’s history in Singapore began 11 years ago with a small engineering team developing our high speed, digital, electric motors. Since then the company has grown significantly and now employ 1’100 people, and have made over fifty million high-speed Dyson Digital Motors in Singapore.



The production manufacturing facility will build on Dyson’s existing motor and battery expertise in Singapore and draw on the nation’s expertise in R&D, advanced manufacturing, automation and access to supply chains, the press release reads.



Dyson chose this location based on its proximity and access to high-growth markets, the ready access to a supply chain of advanced materials and components – as well as the availability of highly-skilled engineers and scientists.