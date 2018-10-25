© Jabil

Jabil president to retire after almost 30-year long career

Jabil President William E. Peters has elected to retire effective December 31, 2018, following a 28-year career with the Company. He notified the Board of Directors of this decision on October 18, 2018.

“Bill has been an exceptional leader with impeccable values during his extraordinary career here at Jabil,” Jabil CEO Mark Mondello, says in a SEC filling. “His deep understanding of our business and his steady hand during times of expansive growth throughout his tenure will be missed for sure,” added Mondello.



Mr. Peters was appointed as Jabil's president in January 2013. He was previously executive vice president since 2010 but his history at the company started back in 1990 when he joined Jabil in 1990 as a buyer and shortly thereafter was named purchasing manager.



Rising rapidly through a variety of operational posts, Mr. Peters was promoted to be an officer of the company in 1999 as vice president, operations. Since then he has continued to climbed the ranks of the company.