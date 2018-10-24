© Orbit One

Swedish EMS provider doubles production area in Russia

Swedish elctronics manufacturer, Orbit One, says that it has reopened its newly renovated plant in Slavsk, Kaliningrad. The renovation has created a doubling production area.

The company has been operation in the country for twelve years at this point and the renovation has resulted in a doubling in size of the production area, more efficient production lines and a new logistics centre.



“We have continuously updated and developed our unit in Kaliningrad, which today offers highly competitive production. Our experience of manufacturing in Russia is very positive. Good cooperation with authorities, access to well-trained staff and a strategic location to the Baltic Sea has made our set up successful,” says Mattias Lindhe, CEO of Orbit One, in a press release.



For the new production line the company relies on Fuji NXT equipment, along with a Koh Young AOI and an SPI also from Koh Young, the company also chose to invest in a 3D X-Ray system.