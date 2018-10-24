© norebbo dreamstime.com

Flex & Novo Nordisk to develop digital health solutions

Flex has entered into a partnership with Novo Nordisk to develop digital health solutions for diabetes patients.

Following a rigorous evaluation, Novo Nordisk selected the medical-grade BrightInsight platform from Flex Digital Health to build and operate these solutions and securely manage millions of its smart medical devices and the corresponding data within a regulatory-compliant environment, a press release reads.



BrightInsight provides a unified IoT platform that enables organisations to develop and host digital health devices, apps and algorithms at scale while maintaining compliance with privacy, security and regulatory requirements across the globe. Compared to building a custom platform from scratch, this solution facilitates lower costs and accelerates time to market.



"Traditional methods of managing diabetes have not kept pace with a world moving at digital speed," says Kal Patel, M.D. and SVP of Digital Health at Flex, in the release. “BrightInsight securely unlocks real-world data and actionable insights, enabling pharma and medtech companies to develop advanced regulated digital health solutions that enable automated clinical decisions and better engagement between clinicians and people with diabetes.”



By collaborating with Flex and utilising Flex’s established platform, BrightInsight, Novo Nordisk can focus on developing medicines with the goal of improving patient outcomes.



"Addressing the growing diabetes epidemic takes more than best-in-class medicines alone. We need to engage with people on their level and integrate with the solutions they are already using to manage their diabetes," says Anders Dyhr Toft, corporate vice president of Commercial Innovation at Novo Nordisk. "Medical-grade digital health platforms like BrightInsight are key to helping us improve the dialogue between people with diabetes and their caregivers."



BrightInsight is a medical-grade managed service platform that can capture and analyse data from connected medical devices, combination products, apps or Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) in a regulatory-compliant environment.