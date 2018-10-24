© Amphenol Borisch Technologies Electronics Production | October 24, 2018
Amphenol Borisch expands in Michigan – adds new jobs
Amphenol Borisch Technologies (ABT) is investing USD 3.7 million to expand its operations in Kentwood, Michigan.
As a result, the company will add 82 jobs at its headquarters campus. The Kentwood headquarters campus, which includes two buildings, currently employs nearly 200 people in manufacturing and administrative positions, according to a press release from The Right Place, Inc., an economic development organisation who assisted the company in this venture.
ABT builds complex electromechanical assemblies, cable harnesses, circuit cards and discrete mechanicals for the aerospace and defense industries.
The manufacturer is now planning to renovate portions of its existing facility and purchase new machinery and equipment which will assist with its diversified growth.
“Amphenol is proud to be reinvesting in West Michigan with this expansion,” says Bob Brunetz, General Manager, Amphenol Borisch Technologies, in the release. “With the support of The Right Place and the MEDC, we were able to make this project happen right here in Kentwood.”
The Right Place worked in collaboration with the company, Kentwood and the MEDC (Michigan Economic Development Corporation) to ensure ABT continues to expand its headquarters operations in the city. The MEDC is supporting the project with the approval of a USD 410,000 grant.
