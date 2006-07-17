Fired Jabil boss still not<br>have any problem to get a new job

Patrick Henry Stewart, who got fired from Jabil and last week plead guilty to wire fraud, seems to be successful in finding new jobs.

Patrick Henry Stewart, who got fired from Jabil Circuit for falsifying more than 120 company checks to buy things private, does not seem to have any problems to find any new jobs after the scandal at Jabil. Recruiting companies have placed Patrick Henry Stewart on several positions since he got fired from Jabil last year."There wasn't a hole in the process," Vaco founding partner Brian Waller said in an interview. "We went through our due diligence", he added.The reason why Stewart didn't faced any major problems to get a new employment was according to the recruiting firm that the firm didn't know about the crime.In an article in S:t Petersburg Times there has been alot of criticism against the system since this man can walk on and not beeing prevented from further employments in the financial departments.