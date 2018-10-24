© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

AT&S ups its guidance for the financial year 2018/19

Based on the business development in the first quarter of the current year, the positive outlook for the coming months and taking into account seasonal effects in the fourth quarter, the management of the Austrian PCB manufacturer has increased the forecast for revenue and earnings.

The very favourable business development is attributable to higher revenue from the plants in Chongqing, which were in part still in the start-up phase in the previous year, as well as to measures to improve efficiency and productivity, the company states in an update.



The company also points to its product portfolio for IC substrates (for example server applications) as a contributor to the increase in earnings.



As a result, AT&S now has the following expectations for the financial year 2018/19, which is based on stable exchange rates, the company expects revenue growth of 6% to 8% (previously up to 6%) and an EBITDA margin in the range of 24% to 26% (previously up to 23%) for the financial year 2018/19.