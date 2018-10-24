© Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension continues North American expansion

Nano Dimension has signed an agreement establishing GoEngineer as a new US-based channel partner to sell its DragonFly Pro additive manufacturing platform for printed electronics.

This relationship will allow Nano Dimension to expand its geographic footprint and reach GoEngineer’s customer in medical, machine design, energy and other highly technical industries.



“We’re excited to begin this new partnership with Nano Dimension. At GoEngineer, we pride ourselves on bringing our customers new compelling tools that help customers take the next step towards digital manufacturing,” says Ken Coburn, GoEngineer Founder and President, in a press release. “We believe Nano Dimension and their additive technology is a powerful tool that will give our customers yet another competitive advantage in their marketplace.”



Headquartered in Salt Lake City and with locations across the US west and south regions, GoEngineer distributes a range of prototyping, engineering and manufacturing tools. The DragonFly Pro platform will complement GoEngineer’s 3D CAD and 3D printing technologies, including SolidWorks design software, as well as Stratasys, Desktop Metal, CAMWorks and FATHOM’s digital manufacturing business.



“We are very happy to accelerate our global growth with the addition of GoEngineer, the leading value-added reseller of SolidWorks, to our channel network in the US,” said Simon Fried, President of Nano Dimension USA. “We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship that further extends the reach of our precision DragonFly Pro 3D printer in North America, helping customers reduce the cost, risk and time to develop complex multi-layer parts and non-planar electromechanical objects.”