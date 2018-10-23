© Elmatica

Elmatica add new country manager in South Africa

The Norwegian PCB broker is expanding its team i South Africa with the addition of Sebastian Mzobanzi Ndlovu as new Country Manager.

“A few weeks ago we announced our strategy to increase our presence in South Africa, we are now ready to put this strategy into effect and consequently establish a permanent and dedicated presence in South Africa. Sometimes, things simply go quicker than anticipated”, says CEO of Elmatica Didrik Bech.



Due to an increase in demand for Printed Circuits, knowledge sharing, transparency, process control, and compliance, Elmatica has added a new Country Manager to their team.



“Ndlovu will play an important role in the development and growth of our presence in South Africa. I believe Ndlovu´s knowledge, experience, and understanding of the local market, combined with our 47 years of industry experience and global network, represents a powerful combination. This combination will be beneficial for all companies requesting Printed Circuits in South Africa.”, adds Bech.



Ndlovu joins the PCB boker from Cirtech EDA and Eda Technologies in South Africa. He brings with him over six years of experience from the PCB industry, where he has serviced and managed 45 plus accounts within the Aerospace, Medical, Automotive, Defence and commercial industry.



“I hope my knowledge of the South African market, experience and language skills, combined with the professionalism and expertise of Elmatica, will ensure that South African companies can develop their products faster and better, so we can create winners together," says Ndlovu.