Cable solutions from China

Sanmina-SCI announces its high-speed InfiniBand family of cables assemblies will be manufactured at its Kunshan, China, facility.

As a result, Sanmina-SCI’s Cable Systems Division will provide cable design, supply chain management and assembly, improving scalability and access to the company’s extensive array of low-cost, global manufacturing operations.



“We are very pleased to extend our cable assembly solutions and quality products to Kunshan,” said Kim Davies, director of business development for Sanmina-SCI’s Cable Systems Division. “This strategic service offering extends Sanmina-SCI’s global manufacturing infrastructure, cables design and manufacturing solutions, and system integration and quality initiatives. Since cables assembly in Kunshan began in July 2003, we’ve continued to serve our customers by delivering reliable, high-performance, cost-effective cables. This is one more step forward in providing the best cable solutions in the EMS industry.”



Sanmina-SCI’s Cable Systems Division focuses on providing a full array of cable assembly products and services that include wiring harnesses, RF and fiber optic cables assemblies. This announcement closely follows the company’s original design manufacturing (ODM) initiatives, having recently developed and tested its InfiniBand cable design. The 10-meter, 4X cable design outperformed all InfiniBand Industry Trade Association (IBTA) interoperability and compliance standards.



The facility in Kunshan, China, also serves as Sanmina-SCI’s site for printed circuit board (PCA) assembly, backplanes, enclosures and a launch point for customers’ new product introductions.