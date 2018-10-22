© Cicor Electronics Production | October 22, 2018
Cicor to open technology centre in Switzerland
Swiss electronics group, Cicor, says that it is making strategic measures aimed at strengthening its global competitiveness – promoting new technologies and sustainable economic development.
In the first quarter of 2019, the Cicor Group will open a technology center for printed electronics at the Bronschhofen site in Switzerland and will invest around CHF 1.5 million (EUR 1.3 million) in further expansion over the next two years. Within the technology centre, a team of application engineers will take care of application development, the company disclose in a press release.
The increasing number of electronic devices in more and more applications requires new manufacturing technologies to be developed and industrialised. Flexible additive manufacturing processes play a key role in substrate manufacturing and connection technology.
The integration of the circuits into three-dimensional surfaces often eliminates the need to use an additional substrate. Compared to the methods used today to produce such three-dimensional circuit carriers, the technology chosen by Cicor offers a wider variety of printed and printable materials. Devices for medical, aerospace and IoT applications can be significantly reduced in size by using this technology, the company says in the release.
At the beginning of 2019, the Cicor Group's plastic injection molding activities in Singapore will be merged with the molding activities in Batam, Indonesia. The consolidation of the molding activities at the Batam site means a further simplification of the operational structures, an expansion of its service portfolio and additional efficiency gains through economies of scale.
The competence centre for the construction of complex tools and molds for the processing of thermoplastics shall remain in Singapore. With the purchase of a new die-sinking EDM machine in the summer of 2018, the manufacturing capabilities of the competence centre have been further enhanced in terms of workpiece precision, surface quality, cutting speed and process reliability.
