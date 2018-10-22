© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Wistron NeWeb acquires factory from Motech

Wistron NeWeb Corp. (WNC) is looking to establish production sites in the Tainan Science Park and Vietnam.

In order to better deploy production capacity worldwide, the board of directors of Wistron NeWeb has resolved to purchase a plant – along with equipment – located at the Tainan Science Park from Motech Industries Inc. to expand WNC's production base in Taiwan, a press release from WNC reads.



In addition, the company will establish a new subsidiary in Vietnam as its third manufacturing site, with the aim to allocate and optimise global capacity.



As part of the company’s global production strategy and business planning, WNC is set to establish a new plant (S2) in the Tainan Science Park and a subsidiary (V1) in Vietnam, in addition to expanding the capacity of its Hsinchu Science Park manufacturing site (S1).



“We intend to purchase the plant (S2) and equipment at No. 8 Beiyuan 3rd Road, Tainan Science Park at a total price of no higher than NT$ 980 million. Meanwhile, an investment amount of no higher than US$ 5 million will be allocated to establish production in Vietnam (V1),” the company states in the press release.