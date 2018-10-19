© evertiq

Kimball Electronics - Fabrication achieves IATF 16949 certification

Recently, Kimball Electronics-Fabrication (KEFAB) in Indianapolis achieved IATF TS16949:2016 certification for their Quality Management System (QMS).

IATF 16949:2016 is a standard that establishes the requirements for a QMS, specifically for the automotive sector.



“This was a team accomplishment that involved nearly every KEFAB team member in some way, and I couldn’t be more proud of our team for reaching this goal,” says General Manager of Kimball Electronics - Fabrication, Doug Payne, in a press release..



“IATF TS16949 certification should give our customers confidence that our business systems operate in a way that meets an internationally recognized standard. For us, IATF gives us a foundation of processes and operational philosophy that allows us to grow and still maintain a standard of excellence,” Doug concludes.