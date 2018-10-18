© pichetw dreamstime.com

Nortech Systems’ Intercon 1 enters agreement with Northwire

EMS provider, Nortech Systems, says that Intercon 1 will take over manufacturing of discontinued machine vision cable assemblies for Northwire, Inc., of Osceola, Wisconsin.

“We’re pleased to expand our customer base by offering Northwire’s customers responsive service, timely delivery and competitive pricing on their machine vision cable assembly needs,” says Ron Folkeringa, Nortech Systems’ Intercon 1 business manager, in a press release. “We can also provide technical support to Northwire’s machine vision cable assembly customers – whether across the country or around the world.”



In February 2018, Nortech Systems announced that Intercon 1 had expanded manufacturing capabilities in China to support regional machine vision customers in Asia with faster turnaround, reduced shipping time and cost, and local, on-demand engineering support.