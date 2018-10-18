© Panasonic

Panasonic starts HVAC manufacturing in Europe

Panasonic Corporation says that it has started residential air to water heat pump production at Panasonic AVC Networks Czech, s.r.o. (PAVCCZ) in Pilsen, Czech Republic in October 2018, as part of its efforts to enhance the air-conditioning business in the European market.

Europe has seen exponential demand for more renewable energy solutions The Aquarea heat pump utilises energy from the air to produce heating, cooling and hot water, providing a cheaper, cleaner and sustainable alternative to conventional fossil fuel or electric systems.



Panasonic had exported air to water heat pumps to Europe from its Malaysian air-conditioning equipment factory. The new production facility provides Panasonic with a better capability to meet growing demand for energy-efficient heating and cooling, in properties across the region. It will also enable a more localised and agile approach to product design in line with European regulations. For Panasonic customers in Europe, Aquarea lead times will be reduced due to short-haul transportation links, which also contribute to a reduction in the environmental impact of long-haul product shipping from Malaysia.



The new factory, starting with one production line, will progressively increase manufacture to reach 40'000 Aquarea units yearly, according to Panasonic's mid-term plan, becoming one of the main factories for Aquarea.



"We are very proud of this new facility and the capabilities it gives us in Europe. We've seen year-on-year growth in demand for our Aquarea air to water products and I'm looking forward to satisfying that demand over Europe," comments Enrique Vilamitjana, Managing Director at Panasonic Appliances Air-Conditioning Europe, in a press release.