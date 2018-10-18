© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com PCB | October 18, 2018
Aspocomp expects a better 2018 – raises its outlook
The Finnish PCB manufacturer is upgrading its outlook for the full-year of 2018. The company sees improvement in both net sales and operating results.
In 2018, net sales are expected to grow approximately 15% compared with 2017 and the operating result to be approximately EUR 2 million. In 2017, net sales amounted to EUR 23.9 million and the operating result to EUR 0.8 million, the company announces in an update.
Aspocomp also says that customer demand is expected to grow stronger than earlier estimated during the rest of the year.
In its previous outlook for 2018, the PCB manufacturer estimated that its net sales would grow over 10 percent and the operating result would double compared with 2017.
Aspocomp also says that customer demand is expected to grow stronger than earlier estimated during the rest of the year.
In its previous outlook for 2018, the PCB manufacturer estimated that its net sales would grow over 10 percent and the operating result would double compared with 2017.
Yamaha Total Line Installation at Nidec UK Yamaha Motor Europe IM Division says that it has received a major order for a complete...
Nortech Systems’ Intercon 1 enters agreement with Northwire EMS provider, Nortech Systems, says that Intercon 1 will take over manufacturing of...
Panasonic starts HVAC manufacturing in Europe Panasonic Corporation says that it has started residential air to water heat pump production at...
Aspocomp expects a better 2018 – raises its outlook The Finnish PCB manufacturer is upgrading its outlook for the full-year of 2018. The company...
SMTC earns AS9100D quality accreditation EMS provider SMTC Corporation announces that he has received AS9100 Revision D accreditation...
Norwegian geophysical company signs contract with Kitron Kitron and Magseis ASA has entered into an agreement to manufacture Magseis'...
Hanza to supply parts to Rocla's next-gen electronic forklifts Swedish EMS provider, Hanza Holding, says that it has signed an agreement with materials...
Thales-Tech for SAR/Galileo search & rescue system The European Commission (EC) has awarded Thales Alenia Space a contract for a ground...
Osram and Deutsche Telekom to test mobile robotics in smart shop Even robots are pushing for wireless communication. This is how it is going to be in Osram’s...
Mycronic lands Asian order for advanced maskwriter Mycronic has received an order for a Prexision-800 from an unnamed customer in Asia. The...
Wafer shipments forecast to set new highs through 2021 Total wafer shipments in 2018 year are expected to eclipse the all-time market high set in 2017...
Cicor adds new laser trimmer in Ulm, Germany Swiss electronics manufacturing provider, Cicor, announces that the company has invested in a...
Kingston is the clear leader among branded SSD module makers DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, announces the global ranking of SSD module...
UK electrics manufacturer acquired by investment fund in a £162M deal Caledonia Investments plc announces that it has acquired a majority stake in Deep Sea...
Harris and L3 Tech to combine in merger of equals Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies, announces that they have agreed to combine in...
ABB expands manufacturing footprint in Indonesia ABB has inaugurated a new high-voltage gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) manufacturing...
Northvolt finds powerful partners in BMW and Umicore The BMW Group, Northvolt and Umicore have formed a joint technology consortium in order to work closely together on the continued development of a complete – and sustainable – value chain for battery cells for electrified vehicles in...
BMZ Group is an official shareholder of Sachs Micro Mobility Karlstein am Main-based BMZ Group announces that it is now an official shareholder of Sachs...
RUAG is looking to split up the company The board of directors of RUAG has made its first decisions regarding the unbundling of the...
Electrolux comments on impact from development in Sears The Swedish white goods manufacturer has commented the announcement that one of...
Aegis & Inovaxe partners to improve inventory management, accuracy, ... Aegis Software and material handling specialist Inovaxe, have teamed up to provide an...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments