© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Aspocomp expects a better 2018 – raises its outlook

The Finnish PCB manufacturer is upgrading its outlook for the full-year of 2018. The company sees improvement in both net sales and operating results.

In 2018, net sales are expected to grow approximately 15% compared with 2017 and the operating result to be approximately EUR 2 million. In 2017, net sales amounted to EUR 23.9 million and the operating result to EUR 0.8 million, the company announces in an update.



Aspocomp also says that customer demand is expected to grow stronger than earlier estimated during the rest of the year.



In its previous outlook for 2018, the PCB manufacturer estimated that its net sales would grow over 10 percent and the operating result would double compared with 2017.