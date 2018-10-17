© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 17, 2018
Norwegian geophysical company signs contract with Kitron
Kitron and Magseis ASA has entered into an agreement to manufacture Magseis' MASS (Marine Autonomous Seismic System) nodes to support their growth.
Israel Losada SalvadorMagseis is a Norwegian geophysical company specialising in OBS - Ocean Bottom Seismic - acquisition. Magseis has developed their proprietary, autonomous MASS nodes and fully automated handling system, which is used to acquire high quality seismic data for clients. The OBS market is in steady growth and the demand for OBS nodes is increasing.
