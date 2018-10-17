© Rocla Electronics Production | October 17, 2018
Hanza to supply parts to Rocla's next-gen electronic forklifts
Swedish EMS provider, Hanza Holding, says that it has signed an agreement with materials handling company, Rocla, to supply parts for their new generation of electronic forklifts, designed and assembled by Rocla. The parts are to be produced in Hanza’s Cluster Baltics.
Rocla is a Finland-based international materials handling company and a developer and manufacturer of electric warehouse trucks, forklifts and automated guided vehicles (AGV). Rocla is the only Finnish forklift truck manufacturer and has research and development and production operations located in Järvenpää, Finland.
Hanza has signed an agreement for manufacturing of electrical panels, contactor assemblies and cable harnesses for the new generation forklifts and deliveries will start up immediately in Hanza's Cluster Baltics and will be fully operational during fourth quarter 2018, a press release reads.
"Rocla is a strategic customer," says Emöke Sogenbits, Cluster President HANZA Baltics, in the release. "We can use our unique manufacturing concept, covering different technologies such as sheet metal, machining, cable harnesses and assembly to supply Rocla on a part level."
