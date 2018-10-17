© Thales Alenia Space Electronics Production | October 17, 2018
Thales-Tech for SAR/Galileo search & rescue system
The European Commission (EC) has awarded Thales Alenia Space a contract for a ground station as an operational part of the SAR/Galileo search & rescue system.
Thales Alenia Space, Joint Venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), has won a contract from the European Commission to develop and build an operational ground station on La Reunion Island to track Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) satellites in medium Earth orbit (MEO).
The ground station will receive and process 406 MHz distress beacon signals from the MEO satellites being tracked, and relay them to the SAR/Galileo network via the French Mission Control Center (FMCC) at the CNES facility in Toulouse. The contract also included the procurement of the best possible hosting site for this ground station.
This MEOLUT Next is aimed at enhancing the Commission’s contribution to the Cospas/Sarsat Search & Rescue system by extending its coverage in the South Indian ocean, contributing to worldwide coverage. It complements the three MEOLUTs that are already deployed around Europe, in Larnaca (Cyprus), Maspalomas (Grand Canaria) and Spitzbergen (Norway) and are under responsibility of the GSA, a press release states.
The MEO system, which replaces the legacy LEO (low Earth orbit) system, is designed to offer a faster response and better location data in near real time for search & rescue (SAR) authorities, using spacecraft and ground facilities to detect and locate signals from the 406 MHz distress beacons. The MEOLUT Next will also support the second generation of Cospas-Sarsat beacons. The SAR/Galileo site on La Reunion will be fitted with reference and calibration beacons to monitor the performance of the extended SAR ground segment and precisely calibrate MEOLUT measurements.
“Using Thales Alenia Space’s powerful and compact MEOLUT Next phased array solution, the European Commission will benefit from the world’s first spaceborne search & rescue system of this type,” said Philippe Blatt, Vice President, Navigation France at Thales Alenia Space. “We are very proud that our advanced technology is now recognized by many customers worldwide. The performance logged by our MEOLUT Next units in service far exceeds requirements, which not only benefits our customer countries, but also makes travel even safer. It’s worth remembering that the Cospas-Sarsat system, operational since 1988, saves some 1,500 lives a year.”
The ground station will receive and process 406 MHz distress beacon signals from the MEO satellites being tracked, and relay them to the SAR/Galileo network via the French Mission Control Center (FMCC) at the CNES facility in Toulouse. The contract also included the procurement of the best possible hosting site for this ground station.
This MEOLUT Next is aimed at enhancing the Commission’s contribution to the Cospas/Sarsat Search & Rescue system by extending its coverage in the South Indian ocean, contributing to worldwide coverage. It complements the three MEOLUTs that are already deployed around Europe, in Larnaca (Cyprus), Maspalomas (Grand Canaria) and Spitzbergen (Norway) and are under responsibility of the GSA, a press release states.
The MEO system, which replaces the legacy LEO (low Earth orbit) system, is designed to offer a faster response and better location data in near real time for search & rescue (SAR) authorities, using spacecraft and ground facilities to detect and locate signals from the 406 MHz distress beacons. The MEOLUT Next will also support the second generation of Cospas-Sarsat beacons. The SAR/Galileo site on La Reunion will be fitted with reference and calibration beacons to monitor the performance of the extended SAR ground segment and precisely calibrate MEOLUT measurements.
“Using Thales Alenia Space’s powerful and compact MEOLUT Next phased array solution, the European Commission will benefit from the world’s first spaceborne search & rescue system of this type,” said Philippe Blatt, Vice President, Navigation France at Thales Alenia Space. “We are very proud that our advanced technology is now recognized by many customers worldwide. The performance logged by our MEOLUT Next units in service far exceeds requirements, which not only benefits our customer countries, but also makes travel even safer. It’s worth remembering that the Cospas-Sarsat system, operational since 1988, saves some 1,500 lives a year.”
Norwegian geophysical company signs contract with Kitron Kitron and Magseis ASA has entered into an agreement to manufacture Magseis'...
Hanza to supply parts to Rocla's next-gen electronic forklifts Swedish EMS provider, Hanza Holding, says that it has signed an agreement with materials...
Thales-Tech for SAR/Galileo search & rescue system The European Commission (EC) has awarded Thales Alenia Space a contract for a ground...
Osram and Deutsche Telekom to test mobile robotics in smart shop Even robots are pushing for wireless communication. This is how it is going to be in Osram’s...
Mycronic lands Asian order for advanced maskwriter Mycronic has received an order for a Prexision-800 from an unnamed customer in Asia. The...
Wafer shipments forecast to set new highs through 2021 Total wafer shipments in 2018 year are expected to eclipse the all-time market high set in 2017...
Cicor adds new laser trimmer in Ulm, Germany Swiss electronics manufacturing provider, Cicor, announces that the company has invested in a...
Kingston is the clear leader among branded SSD module makers DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, announces the global ranking of SSD module...
UK electrics manufacturer acquired by investment fund in a £162M deal Caledonia Investments plc announces that it has acquired a majority stake in Deep Sea...
Harris and L3 Tech to combine in merger of equals Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies, announces that they have agreed to combine in...
ABB expands manufacturing footprint in Indonesia ABB has inaugurated a new high-voltage gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) manufacturing...
Northvolt finds powerful partners in BMW and Umicore The BMW Group, Northvolt and Umicore have formed a joint technology consortium in order to work closely together on the continued development of a complete – and sustainable – value chain for battery cells for electrified vehicles in...
BMZ Group is an official shareholder of Sachs Micro Mobility Karlstein am Main-based BMZ Group announces that it is now an official shareholder of Sachs...
RUAG is looking to split up the company The board of directors of RUAG has made its first decisions regarding the unbundling of the...
Electrolux comments on impact from development in Sears The Swedish white goods manufacturer has commented the announcement that one of...
Aegis & Inovaxe partners to improve inventory management, accuracy, ... Aegis Software and material handling specialist Inovaxe, have teamed up to provide an...
Divestments & closures in Nilfisk's simplification strategy Cleaning equipment manufacturer, Nilfisk, has executed significant initiatives...
Boeing invests in Accion Systems to propel satellite capabilities Boeing announces that it is investing in Accion Systems Inc., a Boston...
Japan-based Terra Drone acquires significant stake in Inkonova Terra Drone, a global commercial drone technology company, acquires a significant...
Uniti expands R&D with a UK engineering team Electric car start-up, Uniti Swedn, has expanded its operations into the UK by...
SolarEdge to acquires South Korean battery solutions provider Israeli inverter manufacturer, SolarEdge Technologies, says that it has entered into definitive...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments