© Osram

Osram and Deutsche Telekom to test mobile robotics in smart shop

Even robots are pushing for wireless communication. This is how it is going to be in Osram’s Schwabmünchen plant. Mobile robots, or automated guided vehicles (AGV), will be controlled via mobile networks.

The advantages are kind of self explanatory; mobile communications can ensure a smooth ride. And the short reaction time in the LTE network supports the interaction of the vehicles in real time so that they can move automatically in the plant. The network for the smart factory will be delivered by Deutsche Telekom.



This is a joint innovation project, Deutsche Telekom and Osram will prototype and test a separate network infrastructure based on a dual slice Campus Network solution. The solution combines and integrates public and private LTE connectivity. Additionally, a so-called local Edge Cloud is being deployed. This means that complex computing processes will be transferred to a special server within the factory, which enables fast data processing. With the support of AI and the dual slice Campus Network the partners will test the transport of material by autonomous vehicles in order to get a better understanding of the production environment in the Osram factory, a press release reads.



Gestalt Robotics, InSystems Automation and Fraunhofer Institute for Production Systems and Design Technology have all been a part in developing a highly flexible automation solution for automated guided vehicles. The AGV scans the environment in the plant with the help of sensors. These environmental data will be transferred via Campus Network to an Edge Cloud. Complex algorithms transform them into control data. The interaction of LTE, Edge-Cloud and Artificial Intelligence guarantees the real time processing. This allows the autonomous control of the transport system in the company area.



“For efficient production processes, speed and flexibility of our devices are highly important. The project of the integrated campus solution offers us the possibility to test how we can develop and optimize that by new technologies in the future”, says Hans-Joachim Schwabe, CEO Osram Specialty Lighting, in the press release.