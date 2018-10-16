© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com Analysis | October 16, 2018
Wafer shipments forecast to set new highs through 2021
Total wafer shipments in 2018 year are expected to eclipse the all-time market high set in 2017 and continue to reach record levels through 2021, according to SEMI’s recent semiconductor industry annual silicon shipment forecast.
The forecast of demand for silicon units for the period 2018 through 2021 shows polished and epitaxial silicon shipments totalling 12,445 million square inches in 2018; 13,090 million square inches in 2019; 13,440 million square inches in 2020, and 13,778 million square inches in 2021 (see table below).
"As new greenfield fab projects continue to emerge for memory and foundry, silicon shipments are expected to remain strong for 2019 and through 2021," says Clark Tseng, director of Industry Research & Statistics at SEMI, in a press release. "Silicon demand will continue to grow as semiconductor content increases in mobile, high-performance computing, automotive, and Internet of Things applications.”
2018 Silicon Shipment Forecast (MSI = Millions of Square Inches)
*Forecasted
Total Electronic Grade Silicon Slices – Excludes Non-Polished Wafers
Shipments are for semiconductor applications only and do not include solar applications
"As new greenfield fab projects continue to emerge for memory and foundry, silicon shipments are expected to remain strong for 2019 and through 2021," says Clark Tseng, director of Industry Research & Statistics at SEMI, in a press release. "Silicon demand will continue to grow as semiconductor content increases in mobile, high-performance computing, automotive, and Internet of Things applications.”
2018 Silicon Shipment Forecast (MSI = Millions of Square Inches)
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019*
|2020*
|2021*
|MSI
|10,577
|11,617
|12,445
|13,090
|13,440
|13,778
|Annual Growth
|3.0%
|9.8%
|7.1%
|5.2%
|2.7%
|2.5%
*Forecasted
Total Electronic Grade Silicon Slices – Excludes Non-Polished Wafers
Shipments are for semiconductor applications only and do not include solar applications
Wafer shipments forecast to set new highs through 2021 Total wafer shipments in 2018 year are expected to eclipse the all-time market high set in 2017...
Cicor adds new laser trimmer in Ulm, Germany Swiss electronics manufacturing provider, Cicor, announces that the company has invested in a...
Kingston is the clear leader among branded SSD module makers DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, announces the global ranking of SSD module...
UK electrics manufacturer acquired by investment fund in a £162M deal Caledonia Investments plc announces that it has acquired a majority stake in Deep Sea...
Harris and L3 Tech to combine in merger of equals Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies, announces that they have agreed to combine in...
ABB expands manufacturing footprint in Indonesia ABB has inaugurated a new high-voltage gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) manufacturing...
Northvolt finds powerful partners in BMW and Umicore The BMW Group, Northvolt and Umicore have formed a joint technology consortium in order to work closely together on the continued development of a complete – and sustainable – value chain for battery cells for electrified vehicles in...
BMZ Group is an official shareholder of Sachs Micro Mobility Karlstein am Main-based BMZ Group announces that it is now an official shareholder of Sachs...
RUAG is looking to split up the company The board of directors of RUAG has made its first decisions regarding the unbundling of the...
Electrolux comments on impact from development in Sears The Swedish white goods manufacturer has commented the announcement that one of...
Aegis & Inovaxe partners to improve inventory management, accuracy, ... Aegis Software and material handling specialist Inovaxe, have teamed up to provide an...
Divestments & closures in Nilfisk's simplification strategy Cleaning equipment manufacturer, Nilfisk, has executed significant initiatives...
Boeing invests in Accion Systems to propel satellite capabilities Boeing announces that it is investing in Accion Systems Inc., a Boston...
Japan-based Terra Drone acquires significant stake in Inkonova Terra Drone, a global commercial drone technology company, acquires a significant...
Uniti expands R&D with a UK engineering team Electric car start-up, Uniti Swedn, has expanded its operations into the UK by...
SolarEdge to acquires South Korean battery solutions provider Israeli inverter manufacturer, SolarEdge Technologies, says that it has entered into definitive...
NOTE enters new Swedish partnership in smart lightning The market for the connected home is advancing rapidly. Swedish EMS provider NOTE...
Jenoptik further expands its automation manufacturing capacity Jenoptik Automotive North America LLC says that it has added 40'850 square feet...
CYNORA and LG Display Expand Their Cooperation CYNORA, a developer of TADF (thermally activated delayed fluorescence) materials for...
Rimac to supply EV technology to Automobili Pininfarina Automobili Pininfarina is looking to produce luxury electric hypercars and in this ventue...
OnRobot snags new chief sales officer from Universal Robot OnRobot announces that it has brought on Shermine Gotfredsen as its new Chief...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments