Wafer shipments forecast to set new highs through 2021

Total wafer shipments in 2018 year are expected to eclipse the all-time market high set in 2017 and continue to reach record levels through 2021, according to SEMI’s recent semiconductor industry annual silicon shipment forecast.

2018 Silicon Shipment Forecast (MSI = Millions of Square Inches)

2016 2017 2018 2019* 2020* 2021* MSI 10,577 11,617 12,445 13,090 13,440 13,778 Annual Growth 3.0% 9.8% 7.1% 5.2% 2.7% 2.5%

*Forecasted

Total Electronic Grade Silicon Slices – Excludes Non-Polished Wafers

Shipments are for semiconductor applications only and do not include solar applications

The forecast of demand for silicon units for the period 2018 through 2021 shows polished and epitaxial silicon shipments totalling 12,445 million square inches in 2018; 13,090 million square inches in 2019; 13,440 million square inches in 2020, and 13,778 million square inches in 2021 (see table below)."As new greenfield fab projects continue to emerge for memory and foundry, silicon shipments are expected to remain strong for 2019 and through 2021," says Clark Tseng, director of Industry Research & Statistics at SEMI, in a press release. "Silicon demand will continue to grow as semiconductor content increases in mobile, high-performance computing, automotive, and Internet of Things applications.”