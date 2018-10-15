© abb

ABB expands manufacturing footprint in Indonesia

ABB has inaugurated a new high-voltage gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) manufacturing facility in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta.

The unit is the fourth manufacturing facility that ABB has set up in the country during the last three years as part of a USD 30 million investment plan. The other units manufacture high-voltage air-insulated switchgear, low-voltage, and medium-voltage switchgear.



Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world, is the largest economy in Southeast Asia, growing at a steady pace. Demand for electricity is expected to grow at around 6.9 percent per annum and the government has a plan to support this growth by building up to 56 gigawatts of capacity by 2027. Around one fourth of the additional capacity is projected to come from renewables, more than doubling their contribution to the energy mix from 11 to 23 percent. In addition to increasing power generation capacity, the country is also strengthening its transmission and distribution infrastructure.



ABB’s new 1'000-square-metre manufacturing unit will deliver 170-kilovolt (kV) GIS. The campus already houses a medium-voltage manufacturing unit, and a production facility that produces high-voltage air-insulated switchgear and equipment, such as Live Tank Circuit Breakers and Disconnectors, ABB states in a press release.



“This latest expansion underlines ABB’s ongoing commitment to Indonesia. The facility will support the country’s efforts to strengthen its power transmission infrastructure, enhance grid reliability and help meet the growing demand for electricity,” says Claudio Facchin, President of ABB’s Power Grids division, in the release. “The move is in line with our global footprint approach and our philosophy of locating production units close to our customers.”



GIS is a compact metal encapsulated switchgear that uses pressurized insulating gas and enables safe operations in confined spaces while significantly reducing equipment footprint. The GIS controls and protects the network from power outages and facilitates reliable electricity supply.