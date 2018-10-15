© abb General | October 15, 2018
ABB expands manufacturing footprint in Indonesia
ABB has inaugurated a new high-voltage gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) manufacturing facility in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta.
The unit is the fourth manufacturing facility that ABB has set up in the country during the last three years as part of a USD 30 million investment plan. The other units manufacture high-voltage air-insulated switchgear, low-voltage, and medium-voltage switchgear.
Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world, is the largest economy in Southeast Asia, growing at a steady pace. Demand for electricity is expected to grow at around 6.9 percent per annum and the government has a plan to support this growth by building up to 56 gigawatts of capacity by 2027. Around one fourth of the additional capacity is projected to come from renewables, more than doubling their contribution to the energy mix from 11 to 23 percent. In addition to increasing power generation capacity, the country is also strengthening its transmission and distribution infrastructure.
ABB’s new 1'000-square-metre manufacturing unit will deliver 170-kilovolt (kV) GIS. The campus already houses a medium-voltage manufacturing unit, and a production facility that produces high-voltage air-insulated switchgear and equipment, such as Live Tank Circuit Breakers and Disconnectors, ABB states in a press release.
“This latest expansion underlines ABB’s ongoing commitment to Indonesia. The facility will support the country’s efforts to strengthen its power transmission infrastructure, enhance grid reliability and help meet the growing demand for electricity,” says Claudio Facchin, President of ABB’s Power Grids division, in the release. “The move is in line with our global footprint approach and our philosophy of locating production units close to our customers.”
GIS is a compact metal encapsulated switchgear that uses pressurized insulating gas and enables safe operations in confined spaces while significantly reducing equipment footprint. The GIS controls and protects the network from power outages and facilitates reliable electricity supply.
Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world, is the largest economy in Southeast Asia, growing at a steady pace. Demand for electricity is expected to grow at around 6.9 percent per annum and the government has a plan to support this growth by building up to 56 gigawatts of capacity by 2027. Around one fourth of the additional capacity is projected to come from renewables, more than doubling their contribution to the energy mix from 11 to 23 percent. In addition to increasing power generation capacity, the country is also strengthening its transmission and distribution infrastructure.
ABB’s new 1'000-square-metre manufacturing unit will deliver 170-kilovolt (kV) GIS. The campus already houses a medium-voltage manufacturing unit, and a production facility that produces high-voltage air-insulated switchgear and equipment, such as Live Tank Circuit Breakers and Disconnectors, ABB states in a press release.
“This latest expansion underlines ABB’s ongoing commitment to Indonesia. The facility will support the country’s efforts to strengthen its power transmission infrastructure, enhance grid reliability and help meet the growing demand for electricity,” says Claudio Facchin, President of ABB’s Power Grids division, in the release. “The move is in line with our global footprint approach and our philosophy of locating production units close to our customers.”
GIS is a compact metal encapsulated switchgear that uses pressurized insulating gas and enables safe operations in confined spaces while significantly reducing equipment footprint. The GIS controls and protects the network from power outages and facilitates reliable electricity supply.
Harris and L3 Tech to combine in merger of equals Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies, announces that they have agreed to combine in...
ABB expands manufacturing footprint in Indonesia ABB has inaugurated a new high-voltage gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) manufacturing...
Northvolt finds powerful partners in BMW and Umicore The BMW Group, Northvolt and Umicore have formed a joint technology consortium in order to work closely together on the continued development of a complete – and sustainable – value chain for battery cells for electrified vehicles in...
BMZ Group is an official shareholder of Sachs Micro Mobility Karlstein am Main-based BMZ Group announces that it is now an official shareholder of Sachs...
RUAG is looking to split up the company The board of directors of RUAG has made its first decisions regarding the unbundling of the...
Electrolux comments on impact from development in Sears The Swedish white goods manufacturer has commented the announcement that one of...
Aegis & Inovaxe partners to improve inventory management, accuracy, ... Aegis Software and material handling specialist Inovaxe, have teamed up to provide an...
Divestments & closures in Nilfisk's simplification strategy Cleaning equipment manufacturer, Nilfisk, has executed significant initiatives...
Boeing invests in Accion Systems to propel satellite capabilities Boeing announces that it is investing in Accion Systems Inc., a Boston...
Japan-based Terra Drone acquires significant stake in Inkonova Terra Drone, a global commercial drone technology company, acquires a significant...
Uniti expands R&D with a UK engineering team Electric car start-up, Uniti Swedn, has expanded its operations into the UK by...
SolarEdge to acquires South Korean battery solutions provider Israeli inverter manufacturer, SolarEdge Technologies, says that it has entered into definitive...
NOTE enters new Swedish partnership in smart lightning The market for the connected home is advancing rapidly. Swedish EMS provider NOTE...
Jenoptik further expands its automation manufacturing capacity Jenoptik Automotive North America LLC says that it has added 40'850 square feet...
CYNORA and LG Display Expand Their Cooperation CYNORA, a developer of TADF (thermally activated delayed fluorescence) materials for...
Rimac to supply EV technology to Automobili Pininfarina Automobili Pininfarina is looking to produce luxury electric hypercars and in this ventue...
OnRobot snags new chief sales officer from Universal Robot OnRobot announces that it has brought on Shermine Gotfredsen as its new Chief...
Celestica to acquire Impakt Holdings EMS provider Celestica announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Impakt Holdings, LLC.
SemiGen acquires thin film circuit manufacturer Ion Beam Milling Ion Beam Milling is a 35-year-old, New Hampshire-based manufacturing company who...
Foxconn buys property in Wisconsin to support “Smart City” initiatives The Taiwanese EMS-provider announces that it has purchased One Main Centre in downtown...
Short time work for VAT’s production employees in Haag Vacuum valves manufacturer, VAT Group, says that it will introduce a short time work...
Pfeiffer Vacuum opens new production site in Romania Pfeiffer Vacuum has officially opened its new production location in Cluj, Romania. The...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments