© BMZ

BMZ Group is an official shareholder of Sachs Micro Mobility

Karlstein am Main-based BMZ Group announces that it is now an official shareholder of Sachs Micro Mobility Solutions GmbH.

After a short period of examination, the EU Commission gave the green light to the fourth shareholder of the joint venture. As the second largest shareholder, BMZ will bring in know-how in the development and production of high-tech battery systems to the joint venture alongside the automotive supplier ZF, which is also an owner of the Sachs brand, and the brake manufacturers Magura and BFO.



“To position ourselves in the fast-growing micro-mobility market and accelerate development, partnerships are the right path from our perspective. The transfer of know-how and the resulting development opportunities are a great motivation for us,” says Sven Bauer, CEO & Founder of the BMZ Group, in a press release.



Sachs Micro Mobility has now created all the prerequisites for the holistic development and production of products. “We are pleased about the short-term, positive decision of the European Commission. The battery know-how that BMZ brings to the joint venture is very important and valuable to all partners,” adds Michael Funk, Managing Director of Sachs Micro Mobility Solutions.



The Sachs RS high-performance engine for e-bikers is aimed at e-mountain biking in demanding terrain. In combination with the high-performance lithium-ion batteries and trend-setting connectivity offerings, it forms a high-performance product package.