© Inkonova

Japan-based Terra Drone acquires significant stake in Inkonova

Terra Drone, a global commercial drone technology company, acquires a significant stake in Swedish aerial robotics for underground mining startup, Inkonova AB.

Terra Drone’s UAV inspection, survey, and other service provisions cover various industries globally including mining, which is Inkonova’s main market. The deal is comprised of a cash injection, changes to the management team, as well as technical, business development, and operational collaborations, a press release reads.



“We feel reinforced, a sort of graduation. Terra Drone’s global network of clients, post-processing domain, service-based business model, customer experience, technical personnel, and human and financial resources, will help us dramatically ramp our business development and commercial-readiness efforts, taking our technology to the next level,” Ahmed AlNomany, Inkonova AB Cofounder and CEO, says in the release.



Inkonova will supply Terra Drone with its UAV core technology, including anti-dust and waterproof platforms (as in the TILT Ranger) and infrastructure-denied autonomous navigation (as in the Batonomous), while Terra Drone, apart from financing, – will employ its global clients, local offices, pilots, post-processing capacity, and broader commercial and technical domain expertise.