Uniti expands R&D with a UK engineering team
Electric car start-up, Uniti Swedn, has expanded its operations into the UK by placing a team of engineers at a research & development centre in Northamptonshire.
The facility is located within the High-Performance Technology and Motorsport (HPTM) cluster that is centred around Silverstone, home of the iconic F1 Grand Prix – which is rather fitting for the Swedish car maker. With this expansion, Uniti says that it seeks to take electrification expertise from the racetrack to its next generation of lightweight vehicles designed for city streets.
“The focus of the UK team is to transform our Uniti One prototype into a production-ready, globally homologated vehicle with an increased emphasis on safety and environmental protection,” says Sally Povolotsky, Uniti’s Vehicle Development Director, in a press release. “Placing a team in Silverstone helps us achieve our goal, as we get to work closely with advanced engineering talent with locally specific expertise in electric powertrains and lightweight composite materials – the fundamentals of clean mobility.”
Uniti plans to unveil its production models in late 2019 and deliver vehicles to pre-order customers throughout northern Europe shortly thereafter. Outside the Nordics, the UK represents a key market for Uniti and an integral component of its brand launch strategy.
