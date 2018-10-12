© otnaydur dreamstime.com

NOTE enters new Swedish partnership in smart lightning

The market for the connected home is advancing rapidly. Swedish EMS provider NOTE, has signed a collaborative agreement with Plejd, a high-growth smart lighting enterprise.

“It’s really satisfying to see our initiative in this new high-growth application segment paying off. It’s an example of how our increasingly connected daily lives are bringing growth opportunities for us as a manufacturing partner. The customer’s products are already launched on the market, and we think this collaboration can lift our sales by at least SEK 30 million as early as next year,” says Johannes Lind-Widestam, NOTE’s CEO and President, in a press release.



Batch production is scheduled to start at NOTE's manufacturing unit in Lund, in the south of Sweden, in the first quarter next year.



“We welcome NOTE as our new production partner. We’re looking forward to working with them, because their focus on connected products and selection of plants locally and internationally is a good fit for us in our expansion phase,” commented Babak Esfahani, CEO of Plejd.