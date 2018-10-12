© Cynora General | October 12, 2018
CYNORA and LG Display Expand Their Cooperation
CYNORA, a developer of TADF (thermally activated delayed fluorescence) materials for Next-generation OLEDs, extends its Joint Development Agreement with LG Display.
After two years of joint development since 2016, CYNORA and LG Display have decided to continue their cooperation towards the commercialisation of TADF emitters in OLED displays, a press release reads.
OLED panels are currently the dominating technology for TV and mobile applications. To enable even more applications, OLED panel makers are urgently looking for a high-efficiency deep-blue emitter material. CYNORA says that its TADF technology presents a new solution to this issue after the current technology, phosphorescence, has not succeeded in several years.
“CYNORA´s focus in our cooperation remains on deep-blue emitter materials for OLED TVs,” says Gildas Sorin, CYNORA’s CEO, “Then, we will use our knowhow on deep-blue emitters to speed up the development of sky-blue emitters for lighting applications and green emitters for displays.
