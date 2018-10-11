© OnRobot

OnRobot snags new chief sales officer from Universal Robot

OnRobot announces that it has brought on Shermine Gotfredsen as its new Chief Sales Officer. As the former General Manager of SEA & OCEANIA at Universal Robots, Gotfredsen has spent the last seven years focusing on the international automation market, giving her the experience and insight necessary to lead OnRobot’s worldwide sales team.

Over the last year, OnRobot multiplied its number of employees five times to more than 100 new additions. Gotfredsen will manage the company’s aggressive sales initiatives as it continues to grow globally, a press release reads.



OnRobot provides hardware and software that is used with collaborative robots, or “cobots”, from a variety of robot manufacturers. During the Spring of this year, the company merged with gripper manufacturers Perception Robotics and OptoForce, followed by the acquisition of Purple Robotics, another end-of-arm tooling company. Now, the OnRobot product range features a wide assortment of robot equipment, including: electric grippers, force/torque sensors, gecko grippers, and tool changers.



“Shermine joins OnRobot at a time when the market for end-of-arm-tooling is really beginning to boom,” says Enrico Krog Iversen, CEO of OnRobot. “The focus is moving away from the robot itself and on to all the things that the robot arms can be equipped with to perform a wide variety of different automation tasks in the manufacturing industries. Shermine has extensive international experience in this area and we look forward to her leadership in strengthening our global advantage.”



“As the leader in cobot accessories, it’s exciting to be part of a company like OnRobot that has such a key understanding of what its customers need,” says Gotfredsen. “I’m looking forward to working with our sales channels, propelling our team to the next level, reaching OnRobot’s ambitious targets.”



Shermine Gotfredsen had her first day at OnRobot on October 1st and is now relocating with her husband and two children to Denmark, where the family lived previously.