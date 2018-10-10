© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 10, 2018
Celestica to acquire Impakt Holdings
EMS provider Celestica announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Impakt Holdings, LLC.
Impakt is a vertically integrated manufacturer providing manufacturing solutions for OEMs in the semiconductor and OLED display industries, as well as other markets requiring complex fabrication services. The company has been operating since 1977 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, with operations in California and South Korea.
Through this acquisition, Celestica expects to gain significant, new capabilities in large-format, complex, high-mix manufacturing solutions for multiple industries, as well as broadenin its precision component manufacturing, full system assembly, integration and machining capabilities.
The Canadian EMS provider anticipates that it will benefit from Impakt’s full spectrum of vertical services including its South Korea-based machining and manufacturing expertise.
"The acquisition of Impakt will enhance Celestica’s position as the largest end-to-end capital equipment manufacturer in our industry," says Rob Mionis, President and CEO, Celestica, in a press release.
"Through Impakt’s extensive capabilities, we will be able to provide customers with even deeper and broader capital equipment manufacturing services including in-region and vertical offerings. Impakt will also expand Celestica’s second largest end market within our growing $2.2 billion ATS segment, and is well aligned to our company strategy of expanding and diversifying our overall revenue and margin mix through targeted investments and acquisitions,” Mionis adds.
Celestica will purchase Impakt for USD 329 million. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter 2018.
“Impakt’s deep expertise in its core markets will fit well with Celestica and its leading position in capital equipment manufacturing,” says Dan Rubin, CEO of Impakt, in the release. “Together, Impakt and Celestica have the opportunity to create compelling end-to-end solutions for our customers across multiple markets and in key geographies.”
Through this acquisition, Celestica expects to gain significant, new capabilities in large-format, complex, high-mix manufacturing solutions for multiple industries, as well as broadenin its precision component manufacturing, full system assembly, integration and machining capabilities.
The Canadian EMS provider anticipates that it will benefit from Impakt’s full spectrum of vertical services including its South Korea-based machining and manufacturing expertise.
"The acquisition of Impakt will enhance Celestica’s position as the largest end-to-end capital equipment manufacturer in our industry," says Rob Mionis, President and CEO, Celestica, in a press release.
"Through Impakt’s extensive capabilities, we will be able to provide customers with even deeper and broader capital equipment manufacturing services including in-region and vertical offerings. Impakt will also expand Celestica’s second largest end market within our growing $2.2 billion ATS segment, and is well aligned to our company strategy of expanding and diversifying our overall revenue and margin mix through targeted investments and acquisitions,” Mionis adds.
Celestica will purchase Impakt for USD 329 million. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter 2018.
“Impakt’s deep expertise in its core markets will fit well with Celestica and its leading position in capital equipment manufacturing,” says Dan Rubin, CEO of Impakt, in the release. “Together, Impakt and Celestica have the opportunity to create compelling end-to-end solutions for our customers across multiple markets and in key geographies.”
Celestica to acquire Impakt Holdings EMS provider Celestica announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Impakt Holdings, LLC.
SemiGen acquires thin film circuit manufacturer Ion Beam Milling Ion Beam Milling is a 35-year-old, New Hampshire-based manufacturing company who...
Foxconn buys property in Wisconsin to support “Smart City” initiatives The Taiwanese EMS-provider announces that it has purchased One Main Centre in downtown...
Short time work for VAT’s production employees in Haag Vacuum valves manufacturer, VAT Group, says that it will introduce a short time work...
Pfeiffer Vacuum opens new production site in Romania Pfeiffer Vacuum has officially opened its new production location in Cluj, Romania. The...
BorgWarner opens new plant in Wuhan BorgWarner has inaugurated its new production plant in the Caidian Economic Development...
Porsche increases investment in start-ups by €150 million Porsche says that it has increased its total investment in venture capital activities by EUR...
Finnish VR company raises $31 million in funding Varjo Technologies has a goal of bringing the world’s first human-eye resolution VR / XR...
Mercedes-Benz starts building battery factory next to US vehicle plant The German automotive-giant has held a groundbreaking for the construction of a new battery factory. The factory will be built near the vehicle production site in Tuscaloosa, Alabama providing batteries for future electric SUV under the product...
Leoni and Diehl enters partnership dedicated to electromobility Leoni and Diehl have entered into a strategic partnership covering battery systems for...
Thomas & Betts is now ABB Installation Products ABB announces that the Thomas & Betts Corporation will begin doing...
Raytheon delivers first SeeMe satellite to DARPA Raytheon says that it has delivered the first Space Enabled Effects for Military...
RUAG Space takes further steps into New Space RUAG Space has signed a cooperation agreement with Italian space company SITAEL...
Toyota and Softbank to set up autonomous mobility JV Toyota Motor Corporation and SoftBank have agreed to form a strategic partnership to facilitate...
Rethink Robotics closes shop The collaborative robotics pioneer has reportedly closed shop, affecting 91 employees. It...
Fineline Global expands in Scandinavia Fineline Global is looking to expand on the Scandinavian market. To facilitate this the...
Siemens to acquire US electric infrastructure manufacturer Siemens plans to acquire Massachusetts-based Russelectric, a US manufacturer...
Jabil plans for temporary shutdowns of two Silicon Valley sites The EMS provider is planning to temporarily close two of its California based manufacturing...
First Polestar 1 prototype cars start production Momentum in the development of the Polestar 1 has increased with the production of the first...
The future of transportation – or just a pipe dream? Well, we don’t really know yet. But we are one step closer in finding out as Hyperloop...
Cemtrex receives over $13M in new orders Technology and manufacturing company, Cemtrex, says that it has received over USD 13...
GE Appliances invests $200M in production - adds 400 jobs GE Appliances, a Haier company, is planning two major investments totalling more than USD 200 million to expand its dishwasher and laundry manufacturing facilities in Louisville, Kentucky – and with that adding 400 new jobs.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments