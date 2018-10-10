© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Celestica to acquire Impakt Holdings

EMS provider Celestica announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Impakt Holdings, LLC.

Impakt is a vertically integrated manufacturer providing manufacturing solutions for OEMs in the semiconductor and OLED display industries, as well as other markets requiring complex fabrication services. The company has been operating since 1977 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, with operations in California and South Korea.



Through this acquisition, Celestica expects to gain significant, new capabilities in large-format, complex, high-mix manufacturing solutions for multiple industries, as well as broadenin its precision component manufacturing, full system assembly, integration and machining capabilities.



The Canadian EMS provider anticipates that it will benefit from Impakt’s full spectrum of vertical services including its South Korea-based machining and manufacturing expertise.



"The acquisition of Impakt will enhance Celestica’s position as the largest end-to-end capital equipment manufacturer in our industry," says Rob Mionis, President and CEO, Celestica, in a press release.



"Through Impakt’s extensive capabilities, we will be able to provide customers with even deeper and broader capital equipment manufacturing services including in-region and vertical offerings. Impakt will also expand Celestica’s second largest end market within our growing $2.2 billion ATS segment, and is well aligned to our company strategy of expanding and diversifying our overall revenue and margin mix through targeted investments and acquisitions,” Mionis adds.



Celestica will purchase Impakt for USD 329 million. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter 2018.



“Impakt’s deep expertise in its core markets will fit well with Celestica and its leading position in capital equipment manufacturing,” says Dan Rubin, CEO of Impakt, in the release. “Together, Impakt and Celestica have the opportunity to create compelling end-to-end solutions for our customers across multiple markets and in key geographies.”