Foxconn buys property in Wisconsin to support “Smart City” initiatives

The Taiwanese EMS-provider announces that it has purchased One Main Centre in downtown Racine, Wisconsin for the development of Foxconn Place Racine and Wisconn Valley Innovation Center.

Located at One Main Street, Foxconn Place Racine will encompass a co-working space and become a model for smart city pilot programs that leverage and reflect the transformational technologies to be built and enabled by Foxconn, a press release reads. Together with the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park at Mount Pleasant, the center will connect businesses and higher education institutions within the region to help create an AI 8K+5G ecosystem in Wisconsin.



“Foxconn’s purchase of One Main Centre is in line with our continued efforts to create a vibrant environment in Wisconsin for smart city solutions that will revolutionize how we live, work and play,” says Dr. Alan Yeung, Foxconn Director of U.S. Strategic Initiatives, in the release. “We believe that Foxconn’s AI 8K+5G technologies will catalyze and inspire next-generation ideas in enhancing quality of life, living spaces and working environments. We invite the community, through public-private partnerships, to join and partner with Foxconn to strengthen public safety, public infrastructure, transportation networks and energy sustainability.”



The 46’000 square foot, three-story One Main Centre will be renamed Foxconn Place Racine and house at least 125 Foxconn employees. The building will also be home to the Wisconn Valley Innovation Center, part of the AI 8K+5G ecosystem that Foxconn is creating.



Dr. Yeung said, “Foxconn looks forward to working with the local government, academic institutions and businesses who share in our goal to see Racine transform into a technologically sophisticated environment that is at the cutting-edge of innovative solutions never before made in North America. This will contribute to our commitment to help position Wisconsin as a global hub for high-tech talent and businesses.”