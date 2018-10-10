© foxconn Electronics Production | October 10, 2018
Foxconn buys property in Wisconsin to support “Smart City” initiatives
The Taiwanese EMS-provider announces that it has purchased One Main Centre in downtown Racine, Wisconsin for the development of Foxconn Place Racine and Wisconn Valley Innovation Center.
Foxconn Technology Group (Foxconn) says that it has purchased One Main Centre in downtown Racine, Wisconsin for the development of Foxconn Place Racine and Wisconn Valley Innovation Center.
Located at One Main Street, Foxconn Place Racine will encompass a co-working space and become a model for smart city pilot programs that leverage and reflect the transformational technologies to be built and enabled by Foxconn, a press release reads. Together with the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park at Mount Pleasant, the center will connect businesses and higher education institutions within the region to help create an AI 8K+5G ecosystem in Wisconsin.
“Foxconn’s purchase of One Main Centre is in line with our continued efforts to create a vibrant environment in Wisconsin for smart city solutions that will revolutionize how we live, work and play,” says Dr. Alan Yeung, Foxconn Director of U.S. Strategic Initiatives, in the release. “We believe that Foxconn’s AI 8K+5G technologies will catalyze and inspire next-generation ideas in enhancing quality of life, living spaces and working environments. We invite the community, through public-private partnerships, to join and partner with Foxconn to strengthen public safety, public infrastructure, transportation networks and energy sustainability.”
The 46’000 square foot, three-story One Main Centre will be renamed Foxconn Place Racine and house at least 125 Foxconn employees. The building will also be home to the Wisconn Valley Innovation Center, part of the AI 8K+5G ecosystem that Foxconn is creating.
Dr. Yeung said, “Foxconn looks forward to working with the local government, academic institutions and businesses who share in our goal to see Racine transform into a technologically sophisticated environment that is at the cutting-edge of innovative solutions never before made in North America. This will contribute to our commitment to help position Wisconsin as a global hub for high-tech talent and businesses.”
Located at One Main Street, Foxconn Place Racine will encompass a co-working space and become a model for smart city pilot programs that leverage and reflect the transformational technologies to be built and enabled by Foxconn, a press release reads. Together with the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park at Mount Pleasant, the center will connect businesses and higher education institutions within the region to help create an AI 8K+5G ecosystem in Wisconsin.
“Foxconn’s purchase of One Main Centre is in line with our continued efforts to create a vibrant environment in Wisconsin for smart city solutions that will revolutionize how we live, work and play,” says Dr. Alan Yeung, Foxconn Director of U.S. Strategic Initiatives, in the release. “We believe that Foxconn’s AI 8K+5G technologies will catalyze and inspire next-generation ideas in enhancing quality of life, living spaces and working environments. We invite the community, through public-private partnerships, to join and partner with Foxconn to strengthen public safety, public infrastructure, transportation networks and energy sustainability.”
The 46’000 square foot, three-story One Main Centre will be renamed Foxconn Place Racine and house at least 125 Foxconn employees. The building will also be home to the Wisconn Valley Innovation Center, part of the AI 8K+5G ecosystem that Foxconn is creating.
Dr. Yeung said, “Foxconn looks forward to working with the local government, academic institutions and businesses who share in our goal to see Racine transform into a technologically sophisticated environment that is at the cutting-edge of innovative solutions never before made in North America. This will contribute to our commitment to help position Wisconsin as a global hub for high-tech talent and businesses.”
Celestica to acquire Impakt Holdings EMS provider Celestica announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Impakt Holdings, LLC.
SemiGen acquires thin film circuit manufacturer Ion Beam Milling Ion Beam Milling is a 35-year-old, New Hampshire-based manufacturing company who...
Foxconn buys property in Wisconsin to support “Smart City” initiatives The Taiwanese EMS-provider announces that it has purchased One Main Centre in downtown...
Short time work for VAT’s production employees in Haag Vacuum valves manufacturer, VAT Group, says that it will introduce a short time work...
Pfeiffer Vacuum opens new production site in Romania Pfeiffer Vacuum has officially opened its new production location in Cluj, Romania. The...
BorgWarner opens new plant in Wuhan BorgWarner has inaugurated its new production plant in the Caidian Economic Development...
Porsche increases investment in start-ups by €150 million Porsche says that it has increased its total investment in venture capital activities by EUR...
Finnish VR company raises $31 million in funding Varjo Technologies has a goal of bringing the world’s first human-eye resolution VR / XR...
Mercedes-Benz starts building battery factory next to US vehicle plant The German automotive-giant has held a groundbreaking for the construction of a new battery factory. The factory will be built near the vehicle production site in Tuscaloosa, Alabama providing batteries for future electric SUV under the product...
Leoni and Diehl enters partnership dedicated to electromobility Leoni and Diehl have entered into a strategic partnership covering battery systems for...
Thomas & Betts is now ABB Installation Products ABB announces that the Thomas & Betts Corporation will begin doing...
Raytheon delivers first SeeMe satellite to DARPA Raytheon says that it has delivered the first Space Enabled Effects for Military...
RUAG Space takes further steps into New Space RUAG Space has signed a cooperation agreement with Italian space company SITAEL...
Toyota and Softbank to set up autonomous mobility JV Toyota Motor Corporation and SoftBank have agreed to form a strategic partnership to facilitate...
Rethink Robotics closes shop The collaborative robotics pioneer has reportedly closed shop, affecting 91 employees. It...
Fineline Global expands in Scandinavia Fineline Global is looking to expand on the Scandinavian market. To facilitate this the...
Siemens to acquire US electric infrastructure manufacturer Siemens plans to acquire Massachusetts-based Russelectric, a US manufacturer...
Jabil plans for temporary shutdowns of two Silicon Valley sites The EMS provider is planning to temporarily close two of its California based manufacturing...
First Polestar 1 prototype cars start production Momentum in the development of the Polestar 1 has increased with the production of the first...
The future of transportation – or just a pipe dream? Well, we don’t really know yet. But we are one step closer in finding out as Hyperloop...
Cemtrex receives over $13M in new orders Technology and manufacturing company, Cemtrex, says that it has received over USD 13...
GE Appliances invests $200M in production - adds 400 jobs GE Appliances, a Haier company, is planning two major investments totalling more than USD 200 million to expand its dishwasher and laundry manufacturing facilities in Louisville, Kentucky – and with that adding 400 new jobs.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments