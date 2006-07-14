Deca-BDE Exemption<br>- Statement on Greens Press Release

A statement by the European Green political group regarding a non-binding interpretation by the European Commission's DG Environment on Deca-BDE's exemption from the RoHS Directive is incorrect and ignores the fact that the interpretation is under review.

The DG Environment's interpretation, which contradicts the findings of a 10-year EU scientific assessment, suggests that the commercial Deca-BDE may not be RoHS compliant as it contains minor amounts of Nona-BDE. This interpretation is currently under review within the Commission and clarification is expected shortly.



The record is clear that the Commission's Decision to exempt Deca-BDE was based on a 10-year EU scientific assessment of the commercial Deca-BDE, including its minor amounts of Nona-BDE. That scientific assessment identified no risk for human health or the environment.

