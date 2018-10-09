© Pfeiffer Vacuum General | October 09, 2018
Pfeiffer Vacuum opens new production site in Romania
Pfeiffer Vacuum has officially opened its new production location in Cluj, Romania. The company says that the continuous growth and the ongoing demand for vacuum technology made the new building necessary.
The city of Cluj is located in the northwest of Romania. As a business location, Cluj concentrates primarily on information technology, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering sectors. The city has set up four industrial parks especially for this purpose.
Pfeiffer Vacuum's new building is located in the Nervia Industrial Park in Apahida. Production processes can be run on 4'300 square metres of production area. “The new building has increased our production and service capacity for turbopump and backing pump components. This is part of our new growth strategy including a global investment program with a volume of EUR 150 million,” says Dr. Eric Taberlet, CEO of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, in a press release..
74 employees in Cluj support the workforce at Pfeiffer Vacuum's other production locations. Pascal Fesneau, Administrator at Pfeiffer Vacuum Romania, explained: “It is a privilege for our Romanian team to benefit from this new facility. We are proud to contribute to the success of our company”.
