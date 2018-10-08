© Daimler Electronics Production | October 08, 2018
Mercedes-Benz starts building battery factory next to US vehicle plant
The German automotive-giant has held a groundbreaking for the construction of a new battery factory. The factory will be built near the vehicle production site in Tuscaloosa, Alabama providing batteries for future electric SUV under the product and technology brand EQ.
“We aim to play a pioneering role in the development of e-mobility and are well prepared to accomplish this mission. One year ago, we have announced $1 billion investment in Tuscaloosa mostly for the production of electric SUVs and a battery plant. We are bringing electric mobility for Mercedes-Benz to the United States. Around the globe, we are preparing six sites for production of EQ models and our battery network will consist of eight factories,” says Markus Schäfer, Member of the Divisional Board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain, in a press release.
The new production site for batteries – along with the new Consolidation Center – is located seven miles from the Mercedes-Benz Cars vehicle production site in Tuscaloosa. The Consolidation Center, also announced as part of the 2017 investment announcement, will consist of three major areas, including the body parts preparation area, the assembly parts preparation area and the empties storage. It is expected to be operational in 2019.
More than USD 6 billion has already been invested in the Tuscaloosa plant since 1995. The additional USD 1 billion will help Mercedes-Benz Cars expand its industrial footprint in the region, most of which is slated for the electric initiative. It is expected that, once completed, these investments will create more than 600 additional jobs in Alabama.
New GLE made in Tuscaloosa
Prior to the groundbreaking ceremony, Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc. (MBUSI) celebrated the start of production of the first new Mercedes-Benz GLE. Tuscaloosa has served as the traditional production site for SUVs since 1997. This factory supplies the current GLE, GLE Coupé and GLS models to customers worldwide. These models are made exclusively in Alabama and two thirds of them are exported to almost every country in the world.
"The successful story of the Mercedes-Benz Tuscaloosa plant began with the start of production of the M-Class 21 years ago. We are proud to see further investment into Tuscaloosa, which underlines the effort and teamwork by all our team members. As a team here in Tuscaloosa, we play a key role in the global success of Mercedes-Benz and we are proud that the all new GLE will again be produced in Alabama for the world demand”, Jason Hoff, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, says in the release.
