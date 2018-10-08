© Leoni Group - Martin Stüttem Electronics Production | October 08, 2018
Leoni and Diehl enters partnership dedicated to electromobility
Leoni and Diehl have entered into a strategic partnership covering battery systems for electric and hybrid vehicles.
The two companies will in the future be working together on energy and data transmission as well as heat management across the entire value creation process. The partnership’s aim is to build on the skills of the two companies and to offer customers system solutions for electromobility from a single source, Leoni states in a press release.
Compared with the automotive business as a whole, the market for electrically powered vehicles promises disproportionately strong growth rates averaging more than 30% a year globally through to 2025. Instead of individual components, the carmakers are furthermore increasingly calling for all-in solutions and systems. Leoni and Diehl will be addressing both trends by working together.
“Leoni and Diehl complement each other perfectly with respect to existing technologies and know-how when it comes to high-voltage applications in battery systems,” said Dr Heiner Schunk, President of Diehl Metall’s Corporate Division Board.
Martin Stüttem, member of Leoni AG's Board of Directors with responsibility for the Wiring Systems Division, added: “We are confident that we will be offering our customers new, attractive solutions in the growing market for alternative drive systems.”
Leoni and Diehl will be pooling their expertise and will thereby be able to provide system solutions for high-voltage battery systems in e-vehicles. In so doing, the two companies will be combining Leoni's expertise in wiring, connector systems, battery and heat management with Diehl’s know-how involving cell contacting systems.
